Paul O'Connell: New breed of player makes Ireland a must-watch

It is not often the Ireland management need to turn into salesmen ahead of a home Test match but Paul O’Connell made a convincing pitch for any waverers wondering whether to take the plunge and watch this afternoon’s clash with Japan at Aviva Stadium.

Next Saturday’s visit of New Zealand will not need such efforts with the IRFU reporting a sell-out of that middle Autumn Nation Series game within minutes of tickets going on sale last week. The attractions of that fixture are obvious but it is surprising, particularly given the cheaper ticket prices for today’s game, that Japan do not seem an exciting prospect to the general public, of whom only around 38,000 had taken the plunge up to lunchtime yesterday.

Anyone with half an eye on the national rugby team’s progress over the last two years should realise the Brave Blossoms play an important part of the narrative given they handed Joe Schmidt’s team the mother of all upsets in the pool stages when they hosted the 2019 World Cup. While last July’s 39-31 victory for Andy Farrell’s men was far from convincing it was nevertheless a nine-try thriller for those 3,000 allowed to attend under the Covid-related restrictions in force at the time.

Enter forwards coach O’Connell to drum up some interest on the eve of the match between the fifth and 10th-ranked teams in the world.

“Listen, any game against Japan is always going to be an exciting game of rugby,” the former captain said. “For sure, we want to play and we know they want to play.

“I think there’s a bit of a new breed of player coming through now in Ireland. Guys that grew up in their clubs and grew up in their schools playing a lot of rugby, handling the ball an awful lot. Guys go into an academy and they get excellent coaching. So we have a lot of really big athletic guys but they are very good with the ball in hand as well.

“For me, as a forwards coach, or a fan watching this Irish team, I think that’s exciting.”

The O’Connell sales pitch did not even mention current captain Johnny Sexton, who today will celebrate his 100th Ireland cap on home soil in a return to the number 10 jersey he vacated for the summer and for whom so much of the focus has been on in the build-up to this game.

Yet there is more to this challenge than Sexton’s history-making start at the helm of a strong Irish team with an exciting and dynamic forward pack. O’Connell was also keen to stress the dangers that lie in wait from a visiting side expertly guided by head coach Jamie Joseph and attack guru Tony Brown.

“They’re an excellently coached team. That’s what Andy (Farrell) said coming into the summer. At the World Cup, they had brilliant players but they were brilliantly coached as well.

“They’re coached the right way. They’re not over-coached to the point where they have a little bit of paralysis (by analysis). They still have this attitude to go and play. They seem to be backed to chase the unpredictable, chase offloads, take chances.

“Then they have incredible structure as well. We would have watched a good bit of the Highlanders in Super Rugby where Tony Brown was coaching. You were getting a lot of these highly scripted plays and they’re brilliant to watch as well.

“Japan have a brilliant balance that way. James Moore is really experienced now as a lineout caller so they get brilliant ball off the lineout. They scored a maul try against us during the summer and a big part of Australia getting a result against them (in Japan last weekend) was how they stopped that part of their game.

“Sometimes they’re really scripted but they seem to have a real licence to offload and go play, then they can pick teams off with maul tries. We have a bad memory of a scrum at the World Cup in the back of our minds. They have great balance, excellent coaching and they work very, very hard.

“That’s something we pride ourselves on so when we see it in another team, we recognise it. They work incredibly hard to attack and defend well, so the boys are under no illusions about how hard it’s going to be.”

Though not as hard as Ireland made it look in the summer, perhaps. All the players missing in July, be it through injury, rest or a call-up to the British & Irish Lions, are back in harness, save for foot-injury victim Robbie Henshaw and forewarned is forearmed, or so you would hope from an Irish perspective.

Certainly O’Connell suggested lessons have been learned since that summer meeting.

“We started poorly and had a few set-piece mishaps that let them into the game. Once we got on top of that, we played some great rugby, and didn’t give them a piggyback into the game. That was probably the most important thing in that performance.

“Sometimes you can look back at scores or tries or penalty kicks or whatever and there can be a few unforced errors. We want to be able to eradicate those and that’s what we did against Japan.

“Defensively, I think they’re always going to catch you. They’re got a really good attacking side.

“You’re naive if you don’t think they’re not going to make some line breaks against you or they’re not going to create something. We just have to be realistic about how hard we’re going to have to work when that happens, but I think the big thing for us is not giving them access into the game through our own areas and accepting when we did make mistakes that we would have to work hard to recover from them.”

This is a game a strong Ireland team should win but we heard that in 2019 and look what happened in Shizuoka. With the All Blacks looming seven days hence, though, Farrell’s team needs to hit the ground running.