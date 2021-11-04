Jamie Joseph: Matsushima has x-factor to upstage 'wonderful' Sexton

Jamie Joseph knows that Saturday's Aviva Stadium encounter is supposed to be Johnny Sexton’s day but the Japan head coach will be looking to his own world-class operator to steal some of the limelight.

Kotaro Matsushima became a global star at the World Cup two years ago. His five tries, alongside a further four from Kenki Fukuoka on the other wing, helped propel the Brave Blossoms as far as the quarter-final stage where they finally fell to South Africa’s eventual champions.

Matsushima didn’t feature last week when Japan ran Australia close in Oita. His focus was on Clermont Auvergne’s meeting with Bordeaux-Begles at the time but he is one of three additions to the XV for this next appointment in Dublin.

"He's been one of Japanese rugby's stand-out players for some time now. He's been to two World Cups, and excelled in the last one," said Joseph. "It's just good to have him back, really, he creates a lot of confidence within the team.

"He will create opportunities for the rest of the team. He has an X-factor. What he's really good at is he has a great skillset around receiving and taking the high ball.

"We’re expecting a lot of contestable kicks from the Irish, it’s a trend in the way they play the game and we'll have to deal with that part of the pressure.”

It’s a fair assessment.

Ireland have gone about refining their style under Andy Farrell but it was only really with the Six Nations defeat of England last March when they managed to fuse the best bits of the structured Joe Schmidt era with a slightly more expansive approach.

Different opponents necessitate different tactics and it is hardly in Ireland’s best interests to lob the ball around from touchline to touchline against a side that excels in the unstructured and relishes as much ball-in-play time as possible.

For Japan, the challenge will be a familiar one.

"They have a very experienced forward pack and I feel they will target our setpiece, as did Australia. The majority of tier-one teams really attack our scrum and lineout so we're expecting a tough battle up front. I guess in the times we've been successful, we’ve done okay in the setpiece.

"So they're the key points for the forward pack but if we can create enough opportunities when we have the ball then we have exciting backs who can create and score tries. That's always been the trend when we've played the better sides around the world and we're expecting nothing else going into the Irish match."

The one point of difference this time is the fact that it will mark Sexton’s 100th game for his country and Joseph addressed it as something to embrace as his side plays what will be just its fourth game since hosting that World Cup in 2019.

"What a wonderful player. I mean, he's been a big part of the Irish success in recent years, certainly a big part when they beat the All Blacks. So a really experienced player and I just think our players are excited.

"We've talked about it this week. We know it's going to create a lot of emotion with the Irish boys. We know that they're going to want to play for him and I just think that makes the challenge for us more intriguing.

"But we've got a certain way we play the game and nothing's really going to change for us. It's just going to be a big occasion and it's going to be a good experience for our boys. I'm sure the Irish guys would want Johnny to stay around. Time will tell, I guess.”