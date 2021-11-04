Returning Cane to captain changed All Blacks

Rehabbed flanker Sam Cane will captain an entirely changed New Zealand side against Italy in their rugby test at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Of the matchday 23 who blew away Wales 54-16 in Cardiff last weekend, five replacements were picked to start: Prop Tyrel Lomax, lock Tupou Vaa’i, scrumhalf Brad Weber, flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, and wing Sevu Reece.

Three starters against Wales — lock Sam Whitelock and backs David Havili and Jordie Barrett — are on the bench.

Cane, the All Blacks captain last year, starts with the armband in his ongoing comeback after seven months out with pectoral and shoulder injuries.

The All Blacks have rested their front-line players for harder tour matches against Ireland and France but still chosen a strong side to uphold their unbeaten 15-test record against Italy.

Mo’unga pivots most of the backline that ripped apart the United States 104-14 two Saturdays ago.

Coach Ian Foster has also paired locks Vaa’i, aged 21, and Josh Lord, aged 20, who made his debut against the U.S.

“Tupou is a quality footballer and we have seen more signs of that in the last two weeks, while Josh on his first tour has learnt things quickly and has been really clear-headed at training,” Foster said.

The first selection of new Italy coach Kieran Crowley, the former All Black, also marks the first outing as captain for flanker Michele Lamaro.

Crowley has gone for experience, with recalls after three years for lock Marco Fuser when Italy last met the All Blacks, after two years for No. 8 Renato Giammarioli, and after one year for fullback Matteo Minozzi.

The reserves include uncapped Argentina-born prop Ivan Nemer from Benetton.

ITALY:

Matteo Minozzi, Federico Mori, Juan Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Renato Giammarioli, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, David Sisi, Marco Fuser, Marco Riccioni, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements:

Luca Bigi, Ivan Nemer, Pietro Ceccarelli, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Abraham Steyn, Callum Braley, Carlo Canna.

NEW ZEALAND:

Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Quinn Tupaea, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Brad Weber; Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (captain), Luke Jacobson, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, George Bower.

Replacements:

Asafo Aumua, Ethan de Groot, Ofa Tuungafasi, Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Finlay Christie, David Havili, Jordie Barrett.