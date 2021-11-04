Matsushima and Tamura back for Japan's visit to Dublin

Kotaro Matsushima of Japan during the Friendly match between the British & Irish Lions team and Japan at BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 12:56
Brendan O'Brien

Clermont Auvergne’s electric flyer Kotaro Matsushima has been added to the Japanese team that will face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Matsushima missed his country’s narrow defeat to Australia in Oita last week but his return to full-back here adds to the danger imposed by the Brave Blossoms who also ran Ireland very close in Dublin last summer.

Also added to the starting XV is Yu Tamura, the out-half whose hand was on the tiller - he also kicked four penalties and a conversion - when Japan shocked Ireland and the world with that 19-12 victory in Shizuoka at the 2019 World Cup.

The only other change sees Dylan Riley come onto the wing in place of Lomano Lemeki which means the entire starting pack from that Wallaby game will get to go again.

Japan (v Ireland): Kotaro Matsushima; Dylan Riley, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inaki, Atsushi Sakate, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, James Moor;, Ben Gunter, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Jimeno.

Replacements: Yusuke Niwai, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryohei Yamanaka.

