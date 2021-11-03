Tadhg Furlong impressed at Leinster duo’s switching roles

Tadhg Furlong can’t remember if he was still in South Africa with the British and Irish Lions, or already demobbed and on his summer holidays, when he heard that Cian Healy was in the process of migrating across the front row to tighthead.

What he certainly does remember is the jolt this produced.

“I was like, ‘here, what’s going on?’” His Leinster teammate had 15 years of history at loosehead. There seemed no reason to think that he wouldn’t just continue being the Cian Healy we all knew, which was a top-class loosehead in the process of adding chapters to an already illustrious story.

“I was just checking on the Hudl account where you can watch all the training footage remotely,” Furlong explained. “It just looked weird at the start, to be honest with you. He’s been a loosehead all his life but he got up to speed, to be fair to him. He was winning scrum penalties when he came on to beat the band.”

Healy’s switch wasn’t the product of some isolated brain wave. The Clontarf man is 34 now, a veteran on a one-year contract. Furlong is 28, Andrew Porter just 25 and, like the Wexford man, coming off a summer in South Africa. Having two Lions with years ahead of them competing for the same tighthead berth wasn’t ideal.

Hence the sight this season of Porter moving in the opposite direction to Healy and returning to the loosehead side that he had graced before being converted to the tight. Confusing, right?

Porter, like Healy, has impressed in this ‘new’ role.

“He’s got a grasp of it very quickly, to be fair to him,” said Furlong whose one experience at loosehead came as a replacement against England in a warm-up game before the 2015 World Cup. “It’s not easy, it’s not easy at this level, to switch over the way he does.

“Obviously there’s a good breeding ground at Leinster to practise and in training and stuff like that. He’s done really well, all things considered, because it’s not an easy thing to do. Granted he has a history with the position etc, but he’s done really well so far.”

The benefits longer-term are obvious. If Leinster and Ireland can engineer a starting front row comprising Porter on the one side, Furlong on the other, and with the even more dynamic, and younger, Ronan Kelleher in the middle, then they can have it every way.

All three are very much modern front rows.

“There’s never been as much expected of you in terms of open-field, the opportunity to get hand on ball, run good lines, carry hard, ruck, defence, maul,” said Furlong. “There’s so much asked of a prop now.”

Those demands will spike this next three weeks as Ireland face into Tests against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina and Furlong is among this with little game time under his belt. Two games and a total of 109 minutes have been his lot to date.

Porter isn’t much better prepared in that sense but Furlong isn’t far removed from a year out of the game due to a combination of back and calf issues and had just 40 minutes against the Scarlets to his name when he turned into a Six Nations campaign.

This time he’s coming at it off a well-earned rest, his reintroduction to the club game once again coming against the same Welsh opposition.

“Look, we had five weeks off, we had a five-week pre-season and we played a game at the end of the fifth week. So, in terms of normal four/five weeks holidays, seven/eight-week pre-seasons, we are back out on the pitch earlier.

“That first game against Scarlets, it’s always that first game. I felt like it wasn’t any sort of rugby I was ever used to playing before. Lungs are going, a lot of scrums, you’re gassed out. And then that second game against Glasgow, it felt way, way better. Way, way better.

“So, obviously it’s a step up again this weekend. You have to just rely on the work you’ve done. It’s in the bank, the rugby you have played before.”