Ireland v All Blacks has sold out

The IRFU have confirmed that Ireland's Autumn Nations game against New Zealand has sold out.

The game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, November 13th will be a huge and badly needed boost for the Union coffers given the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cost of an Upper Stand ticket for the match against the All Blacks was €125 while a premium level ticket cost €165.

The capacity at the Aviva Stadium is 51,700 but it is unclear what the maximum attendance figure is due to continued Covid regulations.

IRFU chiefs added that tickets remain available for both the Japan and Argentina games.

Meanwhile, Connacht winger Mack Hansen has been called into Andy Farrell’s squad for the first time as Ireland ramp up preparations for their opening clash of the season when Japan visit Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hansen, 23, made his Connacht debut in September having signed on a two-year deal from Australian Super Rugby outfit the Brumbies and has represented Australia Under-20s but has a Cork-born mother.

Able to play across the back three and at fly-half, the IRFU said Hansen will train with the Ireland squad this week, implying he will not be considered for selection this weekend against the Brave Blossoms.

Munster lock Thomas Ahern and Leinster back Jamie Osborne trained with Ireland last week and have since returned to their respective provinces.

Ireland’s only fitness concern mentioned in a squad update issued on Monday remains centre Robbie Henshaw who is continuing his rehabilitation from a foot injury which has kept him sidelined since starting all three Tests for the British & Irish Lions in South Africa during the summer. The Leinster star will continue to work under the direction of the Ireland medical team the game against New Zealand on November 13 believed to be the more realistic target if all goes to plan.

Head coach Farrell will name his team to face Japan this Thursday and has to strike a selection balance that gives undercooked frontline players valuable Test minutes ahead of the All Blacks clash while also continuing to develop fringe players as was the case when Japan visited Dublin in July in the Vodafone Summer Series which saw Ireland run out 39-31 winners.

=