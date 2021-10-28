Doubts remain over Robbie Henshaw's fitness for All Blacks tie

Robbie Henshaw has yet to return to training with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad and time is running out for the Leinster centre to be fit for the visit of the All Blacks to Dublin in mid-November.

The centre was late back to club duties this term after his exploits with the British and Irish Lions in South Africa over the summer but he has yet to feature for the province due to a foot problem.

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster said earlier this month that he was “pretty optimistic” about the Athlone man’s chances of making that New Zealand appointment on November 13th at the Aviva Stadium but Farrell’s latest update at lunchtime today was less reassuring.

“Robbie is hard at his rehabilitation so he is not joining in with us with regards to his rugby,” said the Ireland head coach. “How that rehabilitation continues down the track, hopefully he improves pretty quickly, but that has yet to be seen so we will make a decision as the weeks go by.”

Everyone else has been reported as fit as the squad continues its preparations at the IRFU’s high-performance centre in Abbotstown’s Sport Ireland Campus. An internal game will be held on Saturday as the squad turns towards their series opener against Japan.

Farrell was giving little away when quizzed on the nature of his selections over the course of the three games, the last being against Argentina, but he did say that he would do “whatever is right for the continued growth of the squad”.

That suggests chances for younger and less experienced players in November and Farrell has already leaned that way in opting for Harry Byrne as his third-choice out-half when Jack Carty has been doing so well this season with Connacht.

Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery are further ahead in that queue but Farrell confirmed that he has held discussions with Carty and he was complimentary as to how he is playing and how he has handled the captaincy at provincial level.

“I think that has helped him and the way Connacht are playing, especially in attack, has helped him as well. His game management has always been his strength so he is playing well but this is an opportunity for us to find out about people as well in this window.

“I know everyone thinks that’s about selection and people playing but it’s not. It’s just being able to deal with the pressures. This is the first time that this group has been together since the Six Nations. Some of the guys, like Joey and Harry, were involved in the summer.

“This is a different feel. The big boys are back and there’s quite a few of them. The intensity that this delivers day in and day out is something that we need to find whether people can flourish in or not.

“You have to give people a chance. Selection isn’t always just about form. One guy plays well one week and maybe doesn’t play well the next. You have to use selection as a chance for people to grow as well within the environment.”

The reality is that there are precious few opportunities to experiment over the course of this campaign. A Six Nations, which next year brings trips to Paris and London, is tough enough. A three-Test tour to New Zealand will be no place to see if people can sink or swim.

It’s now or never for some players in terms of game time.

That’s a difficult balancing act for the brains trust, not least given the lack of top-quality rugby these Ireland players have played in recent months, and this against the backdrop of a Rugby Championship that leaves two of their opponents well-primed.

That said, Sexton served notice of the long-term thinking earlier this week when revealing that the group has spoken openly about the road from here to the next World Cup in France in 2023. Farrell is on board with the notion that the journey starts here.

“Don't get me wrong but we are still daily-focused, moment-by-moment focused, when we take the field. Like I said before, why can't we dare to dream? Why can't we?

“I'm sure that there's five or six or seven teams, it might be ten teams, that'll be in the same position by the World Cup, but why don't we embrace the challenge and use that challenge to better our journey along the way?

“That's the message to the players, so let's get started on that."