Caelan Doris revisits ‘weird and uncertain’ concussion layoff

Caelan Doris was only four minutes into his Test debut, against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in February of last year, when his big day fell foul of a concussion. A year later and the same issue ended his Six Nations before it had even begun.

These were not isolated incidents.

A statement from the IRFU eight months ago subsequently confirmed that the Leinster player would be travelling to the UK to consult with a specialist after he had flagged symptoms suggestive of concussion. It would be May before he returned to the field of play.

It was, he said yesterday, “a weird and uncertain period”. There was no way of knowing when he would be back playing but the decision to err on the side of caution and move slowly through the graduated return-to-play protocols was a wise one.

Doris has since played six times since for Leinster between the end of the last campaign and the start of this one, and he is back in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the November games after starting against Japan and the USA during the summer.

The issue of concussion in sport is rarely far from the news. Only this week came the story that a number of former international rugby league players have signalled their intention to bring legal action against the Rugby Football League in England.

Their claim is that the game’s governing body failed to protect them from the risks and consequences of brain damage brought on by concussion. Doris has nothing but praise for the support he has received and his openness in telling his story is equally welcome.

“It was kind of tough making that decision (to step back from games),” he explained. “So, I had two quite bad knocks: one against Treviso in my first European start and then one against Scotland in my international debut as well.

“Then I got another couple of way more minor knocks, one just before the Six Nations against Ulster, which was when we were already in camp. It was a training game against Ulster. That was the key one in making the decision to step back and get fully checked out.”

He had already been concerned by some cognitive symptoms to do with concentration, short-term memory and speech. His initial cognitive testing was a little bit down but back up some weeks later.

Whether all this was a result of the concussive episodes he had experienced or not can’t be said, but the medical staff involved ensured that he went through a battery of tests that incorporated brain scans and bloods.

“I’m pretty happy with where I am now. I’ve always got those base lines to look back to if there are worries again in the future. I’m glad I did it, definitely a tough decision at the time, but grateful I did and grateful I’m able to play again now.” He does so wearing a scrum cap now, one classed as a medical device and not just the type that protects players from cuts and cauliflower ears. It’s an extra layer of foam around his head if nothing else and part of a suite of measures he can take going forward.

“There are a fair few things you can do to prevent concussion. Tackle tech is obviously huge, neck strength as well to protect the whiplash effect, time out if you are having a few (head knocks), and then building up that threshold again.”

He isn’t the first rugby player to take a prolonged timeout because of concussion issues. Johnny Sexton was once stood down for 12 weeks by a neurologist while playing for Racing 92. That was seven years ago.

Another link between those two is the fact that they both missed out on the summer’s Lions tour to South Africa. Sexton was fit but overlooked. Doris was name-checked by forwards coach Robin McBryde but ultimately lost out due to a lack of game time.

It was good to be name-checked, but frustrating with it. Not least because he got an email from the Lions putting him on notice the same week he was due back, against Munster. Cue a calf injury and that slice of hope was shredded.

He used all this adversity to good effect. Though unable to play earlier this year, he was still training away with Leinster. The extra conditioning work allowed him to put on a few more pounds and he made sure to improve on aspects to his game as well.

“Offloads was one thing I wanted to target on the period coming into my game. Lines of running was something I also targeted and feel like I’ve improved on. I’ve been playing six for the last few weeks, which is a little bit different.

“I’m still trying to get used to it, still trying to be involved as much as I would be at eight. Obviously with eight, we are put in better positions around the park, whether it would be carrying off line-outs, off the back of the scrum, off resets, things like that.”

He was already a prospect before the recent setbacks but a fit Doris with extra strings to his bow sounds even better, even if he is quick to assert that he sees himself as a No.8 who can play six rather than the other way around. “I’m happy to get in there wherever I can,” he explained.

It’s no wonder.