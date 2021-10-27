Ronan O’Gara to appear before Top 14 disciplinary panel

Ronan O’Gara is to appear before the Top 14’s disciplinary panel over his behaviour during La Rochelle’s 39-6 victory over Toulon at the weekend.
Ligue Nationale de Rugby, which runs the two fully professional divisions of the men’s game in France, said that O’Gara had been summoned to a hearing on Wednesday, November 3, after the fourth referee at the match reported behaviour "likely to constitute an infringement of the General Regulations of the LNR and FFR".
O’Gara has not been suspended pending the hearing and is free to take part in Saturday afternoon’s match against Perpignan at Stade Aime Giral as normal, as his side goes looking for their fourth win in a row.
The nature of the behaviour that prompted the referee’s report has not been revealed.