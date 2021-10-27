Ronan O’Gara to appear before Top 14 disciplinary panel

O’Gara has not been suspended pending the hearing and is free to take part in Saturday afternoon’s match against Perpignan at Stade Aime Giral as normal, as his side goes looking for their fourth win in a row
Ronan O’Gara to appear before Top 14 disciplinary panel

La Rochelle's Ronan O'Gara reacts prior to the French Top14 rugby match between Montpellier Herault Rugby and La Rochelle at The GGL Stadium in Montpellier on October 2, 2021. (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 18:01
James Harrington

Ronan O’Gara is to appear before the Top 14’s disciplinary panel over his behaviour during La Rochelle’s 39-6 victory over Toulon at the weekend.

Ligue Nationale de Rugby, which runs the two fully professional divisions of the men’s game in France, said that O’Gara had been summoned to a hearing on Wednesday, November 3, after the fourth referee at the match reported behaviour "likely to constitute an infringement of the General Regulations of the LNR and FFR".

O’Gara has not been suspended pending the hearing and is free to take part in Saturday afternoon’s match against Perpignan at Stade Aime Giral as normal, as his side goes looking for their fourth win in a row.

The nature of the behaviour that prompted the referee’s report has not been revealed.

More in this section

Ronan Kelleher, James Ryan and Caelan Doris 1/10/2021 Pictures: Ireland release new rugby kit ahead of Autumn internationals
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos - Betfred Super League - Totally Wicked Stadium 'Being diagnosed with dementia at 48 is hard': Rugby League stars to sue over concussion risks
James Coughlan takes temporary charge of Top 14 strugglers Toulon James Coughlan takes temporary charge of Top 14 strugglers Toulon
Munster Rugby Squad Training and Press Conference

World 12s rugby tournament dealt blow as unions shun concept

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up