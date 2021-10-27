Ronan O’Gara to appear before Top 14 disciplinary panel

Ronan O’Gara is to appear before the Top 14’s disciplinary panel over his behaviour during La Rochelle’s 39-6 victory over Toulon at the weekend.

Ligue Nationale de Rugby, which runs the two fully professional divisions of the men’s game in France, said that O’Gara had been summoned to a hearing on Wednesday, November 3, after the fourth referee at the match reported behaviour "likely to constitute an infringement of the General Regulations of the LNR and FFR".