New rugby kit 'inspired by elements found across the island of Ireland'

Canterbury have revealed the new Ireland Rugby home, alternate and women's jerseys that will be worn throughout the 2021/22 season and that will be debuted in the upcoming Autumn internationals.

The design of the kit is "inspired by elements found across the island of Ireland," according to a media release accompanying the new jersey.

Caelan Doris, James Ryan and Ronan Kelleher. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

"The sharp modern vector shapes combine with free-flowing graphics that mimic the natural environment and represent the energy of a strong united team," it added.

Sean Kavanagh, Global Director of Sports Marketing and Sponsorship at Canterbury of New Zealand added that this is "one of Ireland's most innovative and sustainable jerseys to date".

“This is the eighth year of our partnership with the IRFU and we’re delighted to continue and further our support of Irish Rugby. There is no doubt that the past few months has been a tough period for players and fans alike, but we look forward to seeing both the men and women’s side competing in the new kit and the supporters back in stadiums cheering them on in the near future," he added.

Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eve Higgins with the new women's kit. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

"Our role as official kit partner to the IRFU is to provide the team with a bespoke kit, designed to meet the needs of the players while also providing fans with a stylish, comfortable and distinct range of replica wear allowing them to show their support. This is one of Ireland’s most innovative and sustainable jerseys to date and the vigorous global testing that has taken place has resulted in a jersey that is perfect for elite performance and has the style to match."

IRFU Commercial Director Padraig Power said: "The IRFU is very grateful to Canterbury for all their help and support especially throughout the past 18 months. We are hugely excited with the new range of stylish and innovative Irish kit that Canterbury have produced for our men’s and women’s teams. We really look forward to seeing our teams run out and performing and to welcoming supporters back into games."

Both the men’s and women’s team replica jerseys are available now from the IRFU’s Official Sports Retail Partner Intersports Elverys, in store and via Elverys.ie, and on Canterbury.com.