‘It’s a bumpy road at 10’: Johnny Sexton issues reality check to emerging out-halves

It might strike as ironic from a man poised to make his 100th appearance for Ireland but Johnny Sexton has highlighted the ability to overcome setbacks as among the key attributes required to prosper as an out-half in the modern game.

Sexton has won multiple trophies with Leinster and Ireland and shone with the British and Irish Lions in a professional career spanning 15 years and counting. Now 36 years of age, he remains by a street his country’s first-choice 10.

The chatter as to who eventually succeeds him remains frustratingly distorted. Joey Carbery and Harry Byrne have been named as understudies for the upcoming November internationals and yet Jack Carty and Ross Byrne were the standouts in last week’s URC ties.

Sexton has returned to training after a recent hip issue, declaring himself fit and ready for the games against Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina, and believes those scrambling to step up to the plate have the quality required.

That includes Ciarán Frawley, his Leinster colleague who has been diverted towards a role as a second playmaker at inside-centre with the province. Talent is one thing, though Sexton believes character is just as important.

“It’s up to them to display the right attitude to go and do it. It’s a bumpy road at 10. I didn’t get my first cap until 24. These guys are much further along the road than I was at that age. I was stuck behind Felipe (Contepomi) at Leinster and felt like my career was going nowhere.

“You just have to be ready when the day comes and those guys have got what it takes,” he said on the launch of the Autumn Nations Series.

“They just have to channel it, work hard and be ready to bounce back from adversity as well.”

Sexton only has to track back to the summer just gone to show that he practises what he preaches given Warren Gatland chose not to select him for the British and Irish Lions squad, or dial his number when a replacement was needed.

That pain could yet be Ireland’s gain given he put in a few extra weeks out at the Santry Sports Clinic with Enda King in the belief that his services might be required in South Africa and he followed it up with a rare, full pre-season with Leinster.

His form with the province until picking up that “small niggle” of a hip issue was excellent and in no way suggestive of a veteran working off a one-year contract that will expire next summer.

That doesn’t happen by accident. He has learned from top pros down the years. Brad Thorn, for instance, was a matter of months with Leinster but left a huge impression in terms of how he operated even as his 40s approached.

“Paul O’Connell was another one with Ireland who played until the same age I am now. He was so professional. You need a little bit of luck as well. You are only one injury away from finishing and I’ve been blessed with as long a career as I had.

“Someone I thought was one of the best professionals I ever played with was Jamie Heaslip and he had his career finished by tackling a tackle bag before a game and hurt his back. It’s crazy how it can finish.

“I am always trying to stay on top of things, doing those one per cents that will hopefully make a difference. It’s been far from perfect, every athlete, every rugby player gets injured and I’ve done that over the years but it’s part of the game as well.”

Put simply, there are no signs of Sexton slowing down.

He spoke openly here about how the team has identified this next month as the beginning of the countdown towards the next World Cup: an approach radically different from before when Irish players and coaches would stick to the one-game-at-a-time mantra.

This change of tack is recognition that, if Ireland are to break the glass ceiling that is the quarter-final stage, then they will have to do something new. Who knows if Sexton will make it that far but he’s aware of the need to lead the charge there.

That starts next month.

“We’ve won our last five games but it is about the quality of performance,” said Sexton.

“Will it be hard? Yeah, a lot of guys could be undercooked, a lot of guys have only just come back off the Lions and played a couple of games with their clubs.

“Normally we have interpros and big European games, a bloc of maybe six games, seven or eight, before November. We haven’t had that and we are playing against teams that are battle-hardened.

“So it will be a challenge but we have to set out standards high and expect performances of ourselves.

“We have proved over the Six Nations that we have big performances in us but we need to make sure that they are across the three games.”