Despite poor URC start, South Africa’s finest won’t take too long to find their feet

Although they knew that the United Rugby Championship (URC) was going to test them in different ways, South Africa’s four representatives in the competition were left without any doubt about the challenge they will face after the opening month of competition.

The Bulls, Lions, Sharks, and Stormers played 16 matches in the first month of the URC and returned four wins and a draw. At a glance this appears to be a poor return, and it was underwhelming, but it’s far from a crisis.

The teams that toured were shorn of their Springboks — 20 of the Rugby Championship in all were ineligible for the various URC franchises. The reality is though, that most of South Africa’s elite players are contracted to clubs in Europe, Britain, France, and Japan.

Of the 43 players the Boks took to the Rugby Championship, 23 of them are not contracted to a South African club. So, depth won’t miraculously be a thing of the past when South African sides next compete in the URC,

But they will be stronger because even two or three seasoned international players will make a difference and the players and coaches that toured have been exposed to the level of the URC.

The style of rugby was tighter and less fragmented like Super Rugby. The 4G pitches needed some adaptation and even the autumn weather was a challenge.

Yet Ireland’s teams aside, the gap between South Africa’s four clubs and those from Wales, Scotland, and Italy is negligible. Of the South African clubs’ 11 losses out of 16 matches so far, five of those were against Irish clubs. It’s clear that Irish teams are the gold standard in the competition and they are who the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers, and Lions will aim to catch in the coming seasons.

The Stormers beat the Dragons 24-10, drew 20-20 with Edinburgh, and narrowly lost to 22-18 Benetton. They could’ve won three matches and their picture would look vastly different. Still, they are realistic about their position in the new competition.

“We needed to get a win on tour, we could have had three, but I think that is a fair reflection, as we improved every week,” coach John Dobson said. “There was a lot of growth on this tour.

“It was a supreme physical effort against the Dragons. They are probably one of the most physical teams in this league. Our belief built as we started to take their forwards’ legs.

“Our maul defence is better than it was in the Currie Cup, the lineouts were either 90% or 100, so there are a lot of positives. Also, without our traditional big front row, we scrummed against that Dragons pack with six Welsh internationals.

“I was very proud of the effort, it is a tricky place to play, it was quite wet and slippery. I am chuffed with the depth we are building and the energy they showed on week four of the tour was really good.”

The word “learning” has featured a great deal from players and coaches on their return from the tours. And they almost all improved as the tours progressed. The Sharks won their third game, the Bulls also won in the third week of tour while the Stormers drew and won in their final two weeks on tour.

Naturally the opposition was also a factor in those outcomes, but in Super Rugby, South African sides would taper off the longer tours to New Zealand and Australia wore on. That at least, is a positive sign.

“One has to look at the tour as a whole,” Sharks coach Sean Everitt said.

“I believe all the South African franchises have made a remarkable improvement. It is tough playing away from home, those are lessons learned by the boys.

“It’s also about being clinical at the highest level and at times on this trip, we just weren’t as good as we should have been. As a whole the guys have grown a lot, as a group, the youngsters had opportunities in Europe which will stand us in good stead going forward.”

The Lions were a shambles in the Currie Cup, but the introduction of some old coaching heads such as former Bok assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher and former Bok centre Jaque Fourie as defence coach, certainly improved their performances, if not their results.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment of the tour was the Bulls. South Africa’s leading side have been comfortably better than the rest in the Republic, and like the Lions, were not hugely impacted by Springbok callups.

But because they had featured in two full Currie Cup campaigns in nine months due to Covid delays, winning both, and winning the SA version of the Rainbow Cup, they had played a monumental amount of rugby.

The Bulls are only averaging one try per match and have conceded 13, so they are performing well below their own standards.

“The Bulls played 42 matches in 54 weeks, and trained for 45 (three matches were cancelled,” Bulls president Willem Strauss said. “Despite this, the Bulls won 75% of their matches. Results on the URC tour, at the end of a bizarre, long season, do not define us.”

Jake White’s team were thumped by Leinster and Connacht in the first two weeks of the tournament before bouncing back against Cardiff in week three. They were a little unlucky to lose to Edinburgh in week four, but the margins are fine.

The upside for the Bulls is that they are formidable at Loftus and are salivating for their next clash against Munster at the end of November.

The Irish club might have to travel with a weakened squad after the Autumn internationals and the Bulls will look to pounce.

When South Africa was removed from the UK’s Red list of Covid countries, the URC was able to reschedule the SA clubs’ home matches in South Africa and not Italy as planned. It’s a massive boost for the players.

“To be training on our own fields, sleeping in our own beds and in great weather is a boost for us,” White said. “We are looking forward to getting ourselves back in the competition.

“We were going to be playing in Italy in the middle of winter, in the rain and snow. That’s why it was great news for us, we can now put some pressure on the overseas sides that have to plan their travelling and training schedules.”

For the Bulls and the others though, the six-week break between matches is perhaps a few weeks too long, but also a chance to take advantage with home games in the next two rounds.

The table isn’t pretty for SA teams, but there is a lot of rugby to come and more improvement to be made.