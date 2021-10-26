Johnny Sexton: Ireland's 2023 World Cup assault starts here and now

Johnny Sexton has declared that Ireland’s assault on the 2023 World Cup starts now. Or, to be more precise, next Saturday week when Andy Farrell’s men kick off their November duties with the visit of Japan to Lansdowne Road.

It’s a declaration that marks a major departure for a team that, under Joe Schmidt, stuck to a next-game-up mantra. It’s one that seems to reflect an understanding that Ireland need to do something different to finally make a mark on the global tournament.

There have been 10 World Cups now, stretching back to the first in 1987, and no Irish team has ever won a knock-out game and made it beyond the quarter-final stage. An appalling record for a country consistently ranked so highly in the game.

“That’s on the horizon,” said Sexton of France 2023. “We have spoken about that, that we have a two-year bloc ahead of us, and how we can go into that tournament in the best place we can be and full of confidence and ready to take on the world.

“We spoke about that and that bloc starts now. We want to see continuous improvement and consistency that everyone is proud of. The focus is all on Japan now to get off on the best foot possible.”

Sexton will be 38 by the time the competition swings around but he shows no sign yet of walking away and he has declared himself fit and ready to face the Brave Blossoms next month after a recent hip injury.

Retirement, whenever it calls, will bring few regrets with it. Sexton has amassed a wealth of silverware with club and country and also been a major player with the British and Irish Lions. His next cap will be his 100th for Ireland.

The one black mark, as it has been for men such as Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell, Ronan O’Gara and Rob Kearney, is the team's inability to perform at its peak when the eyes of the world are on them.

Can it really be different this time?

“Well, there is a difference already because we’ve mentioned the World Cup two years out,” said the captain. “We’ve sort of put it on the radar, which we’ve never done before, certainly since I’ve been involved.

“We talked about the World Cup the summer of, and we’ve always been focused on what’s in front of us. We still are focused on what’s in front of us but you can see through the group the young fresh faces and the younger generation coming through and why shouldn’t it be?

“It’s the biggest thing you can do in the game and everyone wants to get there and everyone wants to do well in it. It’s great to have it there in the back of your mind and it’s something to strive for because, if you view it as a journey, there is always that endpoint that you can strive towards.”

Ireland have had a habit of peaking in between World Cup cycles in the past, never more so than when they were ranked number one in the world on the back of a superb 2018 campaign, but recent fortunes have bucked that trend.

Farrell’s first two years in the job have seen the team change in terms of personnel and an expressed desire to play a more expansive brand of rugby was at last followed up on the back towards the back end of the Six Nations with the defeat of England.

Progress up to that had been slow and difficult to determine.

Money has played a part in determining the short-term focus in times past too. The Six Nations is the financial engine that drives the game in Ireland and Schmidt was always on message when describing it as the bread and butter for the team on an annual basis.

Sexton is no day dreamer either. His backing for this long-term approach to the World Cup is rooted in the realpolitik of what lies ahead next month with games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina, and by what lies ahead come the spring and beyond.

“It's great. You have to be open-minded enough to do things in different ways. I like it. It's what other countries do. You can see it in their selections but we have a duty that we want to win games now as well. I think every country has to find that balance.”