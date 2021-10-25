United Rugby Championship report card: How do the Irish provinces rank so far

The first five rounds of the United Rugby Championship are in the books and, despite the top of the league looking very similar to years gone by, with Leinster at the summit and Munster/Ulster in pursuit, I think it’s been more competitive than years gone by. The South African franchises haven’t really fired yet but I genuinely think that’s only a matter of time given the quality that they have to come back after November, the Sharks in particular.

Will that play out to a less predictable end to the season? We’ll have to wait and see but, with that November break coming up, where are the Irish provinces at with a quarter of the regular season done?

Munster

Things couldn’t really have been rosier after the first three rounds of the URC for Munster. Two big wins at home followed up by an impressive win in Llanelli and more references to evolution than On the Origin of Species. What’s not to like?

The two weekends since then have taken the shine off an excellent start, despite beating Connacht and only losing for the first time this season last Saturday, albeit to a depleted Ospreys side, which will sit sourly in the HPC in Limerick for the next few weeks.

The longer Munster go without winning a trophy, the more results like that defeat against the Ospreys will rankle with the public.

The only solution is to win something, anything, to build more credit in the bank.

Until then, a “blip” like that Ospreys game will be used as evidence that things won’t change on the trophy front any time soon, despite not being much proof of anything.

The next block of games will be pivotal.

Munster’s Grade: B-

Ulster

Dan McFarland’s Ulster feel like they are in a transitional state at the moment, halfway between who they were and who they hope to become. The impending arrival of Duane Vermeulen combined with the emergence of guys such as Hume, Doak, Timoney, McCann, and Balocoune show real hope for the medium term but, until they find some top quality at No 10, I think they’ll stay in mostly the same place they have been for the last few years.

When they’ve fired so far this season they’ve done well and put teams away pretty handily but there’s no doubt that losing a game to Connacht that they were highly fancied to win will hurt more because of how good they’d been up until that point.

Ulster’s Grade: B+

Connacht

Connacht are the biggest conundrum in the United Rugby Championship.

Away from the Sportsground against Irish opposition, they are an excellent counter-punching side that kicks long and often, chases hard, and strikes cleanly off the set-piece. Yet the same side can be something of a lottery against any other side at home or away. They can beat a strong Bulls team one week, be a hair away from beating Munster in Thomond Park, and then lose to the Dragons in the Sportsground the very next week.

That inconsistency is a key feature of Connacht’s last few years but there’s no doubting that at their best, they are capable of beating any team in this league.

They are already behind in the Irish Shield but they seem like a team capable of springing a few more surprises — both positive and negative — over the next few months. As disappointing as it was for Jack Carty not to make the Irish squad, I think having him sit out the next few weeks and come back with a point to prove will end up being a net positive for Connacht in the medium term.

Connacht’s Grade: C+

Leinster

I have a theory that any side who can live with Leinster’s power in the pack, even to the point of just getting parity, has a very good chance of nicking a result against them home or away.

Easier written than done. Sides have managed it for brief periods during games this season and looked good, in glimpses. Dragons did really well for almost a full 80 minutes and should have beaten Leinster earlier in this block, as an example, but Leinster’s power is such that they can play beyond most temporary impositions. Their performance away to Glasgow was typical Leinster in blowing away a side that just couldn’t live with them physically. Leinster’s reliance on a 36-year-old Johnny Sexton is a mirror of Ireland’s reliance on the same player.

There is no doubting that Leinster are better, smarter and more efficient when he’s on the field and that feels like a potential issue for them as the season progresses.

Sexton’s fitness is directly tied to Leinster’s success at the business end of URC and Europe but for now, they look like a champion side in waiting once again.

Leinster’s Grade: A-