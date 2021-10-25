Johann van Graan: Munster must improve after being outmuscled against Ospreys

Johann van Graan has warned his players they will have to improve all aspects of their game after getting bullied by the Ospreys in Swansea.

Munster were unbeaten in the United Rugby Championship up to this point, but the coaches will have some concerns after last week’s somewhat fortuitous victory over Connacht and this humbling defeat to an understrength Ospreys side.

The Irish province have a month without any games, and Van Graan insists they will use it to get better ahead of a crucial December and January window which includes the start of their Heineken Champions Cup campaign.

“We need to improve in all areas,” he said.

“We are only five games into the season and there’s such a long way to go. We’ve got a massive block of fixtures coming up with two games in South Africa, the start of Europe, three inter-pros and back into Europe.

“I’m obviously disappointed about this game. Winning four out of five gives us an 80% return but we are disappointed we couldn’t get a result tonight.

“It’s a game that we believed would be very tight and it certainly was. We have to improve on the pitch from tonight.”

The Ospreys were full value for the win as Munster were dominated in the scrum, while they got outmuscled around the park. Despite unloading a strong bench including South African World Cup winner Damian de Allende and Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray, a number of unforced errors undermined their chances. And they were punished by the boot of experienced outside-half Stephen Myler who kicked all 18 of his side's points.

Ospreys' Alex Cuthbert is tackled by Ben Healy of Munster. Picture: INPHO/Ashley Crowden

Munster made a poor start getting penalised for holding on at the breakdown which allowed Myler to open the scoring with the simplest of penalties. But Munster hit back immediately with Jack Crowley knocking over three points on his first start for the Irish province.

Munster’s pack enjoyed more territory and possession in the opening half, but the Ospreys harassed them into making errors, with young openside flanker Jac Morgan their standout player. Morgan’s charge towards the Munster try line forced the visitors to cynically kill the ball at the breakdown which resulted in Myler kicking the hosts into the lead.

The Ospreys scrum began to win the upper hand and they forced Munster to fold and concede a penalty which Myler kicked from 45 metres out on an angle. One player who did real damage to the Munster scrum was loosehead prop Nicky Smith who had a point to prove after being a shock omission from Wayne Pivac’s Wales squad for the upcoming Autumn internationals. After a promising start to the game Munster turned around 9-3 behind on the scoreboard.

Munster made a sloppy start to the second-half conceding a penalty for a high tackle and spilling the ball twice within the first five minutes. And they conceded another penalty at the scrum which allowed Myler to make it a two score game with another successful kick from 45 metres out.

The Ospreys had the bit between their teeth and were pushing for their first try but Ireland loose-forward Tadhg Beirne denied them with an excellent turnover. And Munster hit back with a powerful driving lineout, which included 13 of their players, with scrum-half Craig Casey claiming the try. Crowley added the extras to make it a two-point game. Munster introduced the likes of De Allende and Murray to proceedings, but the Ospreys pack refused to lie down and proceeded to lay siege to the visiting try line with Myler kicking a further two penalties to condemn van Graan’s side to defeat.

“The Ospreys were the better team on the evening. We weren’t clinical enough, we didn’t adapt to the referee quick enough, and we conceded some penalties at the breakdown which gave Ospreys some territory,” said Van Graan.