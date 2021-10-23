Connacht feel right at home at the Aviva with bonus point win over Ulster

United Rugby Championship

Connacht 36

Ulster 11

Connacht destroyed Ulster’s perfect start to the season as they secured a thoroughly deserved bonus point win to end this opening block of games in the United Rugby Championship on a high.

The crowds may not have turned out as much as Connacht initially hoped but the players certainly stepped up and made themselves right at home at IRFU headquarters with a superb display.

It is Connacht’s seventh win in 38 games against Ulster in the league but it’s their fourth in the last seven meetings against an Ulster side coached by their forward prop and coach Dan McFarland.

Jack Carty once again produced a superb outing and drove Connacht forward, while the watching Irish coach Andy Farrell witnessed Billy Burns having a nightmare where two passes were intercepted in midfield and punished with tries, much to the joy of the Connacht fans in the crowd of just under 10,000 at the Aviva Stadium.

Connacht’s discipline was poor in the opening half and they were also in trouble in the lineout but they still went in leading by 17-6 at the end of a fiery opening half where both sides had a man binned and there were a few flare-ups as players got stuck into each other.

Nathan Doak got Ulster off the mark after an earlier penalty to the corner yielded nothing but Connacht hit back and a good move instigated by Tom Daly ended with Paul Boyle sending Niall Murray through to score his first try for his province, with fellow Roscommon man Jack Carty converting for 7-3 after 13 minutes.

Another penalty to the corner by Ulster was excellently defended by Connacht so they went for the posts with the next two, with Doak adding one after 16 minutes but missing from 38 metres eight minutes from the break.

By then Ulster were 14-6 behind after a Burns pass was intercepted by Mack Hansen and the Aussie ran in from 35 metres to score his third try of the season.

Carty converted and also added a penalty to stretch the lead eleven by the interval. Referee Andrew Brace binned Alan O’Connor for a shoulder charge into Dave Heffernan’s back after the Connacht hooker had been pinged for a dangerous tackle on Iain Henderson, but while the penalty was reversed Connacht couldn’t increase their lead as they lost their third lineout of the half.

Referee Brace lost patience after Connacht’s tenth penalty of the first-half and lock Ultan Dillane was binned.

Connacht got on top after the restart and camped in the Ulster half in a scoreless third quarter, but they extended their lead after 62 minutes with a superb try off the back of a scrum with Jarrad Butler, Kieran Marmion, Carty, Hansen and Conor Fitzgerald combining and John Porch supplied a great finish down the right, outpacing Michael Lowry to score and make it 22-6.

It got better for Connacht three minutes later when Burns’ nightmare was completed when Diarmuid Kilgallen intercepted his pass on halfway and raced through to score under the posts and secure the bonus point.

And they finished the night on a high when Hansen raced down the left to score his second of the night, with Carty converting from the left and punching the air in the final act of a great night for Connacht.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: M Hansen (2), N Murray, J Porch, D Kilgallen. Cons: J Carty (4). Pen: Carty.

Scorers for Ulster: Try: B Roberts. Pens: N Doak (2).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran (D Kilgallen 56); J Porch, S Arnold, T Daly (C Fitzgerald 57), M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion (C Blade 70); M Burke (J Duggan 55), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 55), F Bealham (J Aungier 56); N Murray, U Dillane (O Dowling 55); E Masterson, C Oliver, P Boyle (J Butler 58).

ULSTER: E McIlroy (B Moxham 69); R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, C Gilroy (M Lowry 24), B Burns, N Doak (D Shanahan 69), E O’Sullivan (A Warwick 51), R Herring (B Roberts 51), T O’Toole (R Kane 51), A O’Connor, I Henderson (K Treadwell 56), M Rea, N Timoney, D McCann (G Jones 56).

Ref: A Brace (Ireland).