All-Ireland winning footballer Patrick Campbell turning heads in new rugby role

Following his graduation from Presentation Brothers College last summer, Patrick Campbell made a couple of big decisions in regards to the academic and sporting sides of his life.

A native of Rochestown in Cork, Campbell opted to leave his home county in order to study law and accounting at the University of Limerick.

Additionally, he chose to pursue a path in rugby over Gaelic football, despite being a central figure in Cork’s All-Ireland minor-winning side of 2019. Given its close proximity to UL and their status as an Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A club, Young Munster were a natural fit for Campbell as he looked to make rugby his primary sporting focus.

Although placing Gaelic Games on the back burner was a decision he didn’t take lightly, he is happy with the call he made.

Cork players Darragh Cashman, Luke Murphy, Jack Cahalane, Conor Corbett and Patrick Campbell celebrate after defeating Mayo in the All-Ireland MFC semi-final at Croke Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I sat down with my parents and some of the coaches I had at the time for rugby,” Campbell explained.

“We had a chat about it and had a long think about it. I think it was the best option for me and is still going well for me now.”

It has been a case of so far, so good for Campbell and Young Munster this season, with the Cookies posting three consecutive wins in the All-Ireland League and lifting the Munster Senior Cup for the first time since 2010.

The teenager has been a regular fixture at full-back in their blistering start to the campaign and crossed the whitewash in a magnificent away victory against Cork Constitution, a fortnight ago.

“A lot of my family were there from Cork and a lot of my friends were there. It was only a run-in from 5m for the try, but it’s always nice to score. I’m really lucky the management had the trust to throw me into the starting team in the first match. I’m grateful to the lads for accepting me to fulfil that role. Hopefully I can drive on and the rest of us can drive on for the remainder of the season.”

Having gone close to a year without playing a game —largely due to the pandemic — before joining forces with Young Munster, Campbell admits adapting to senior rugby hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s obviously a big difference going from when you’re playing with lads your age all the way up, to playing with lads who are 10, 11 years older than you. There’s a huge physical difference. I just try to play my own game and do what I normally do. I think that’s working out for me at the moment.”

Having made a number of appearances for the Munster development team this season, Campbell is seeking to make the grade at provincial level. He is also eligible for next year’s Ireland U20 squad.

Young Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast believes he is more than capable of pushing to the next level.

“He’s such a good runner and very dangerous on the counter-attack. He has a good kicking game and a really good reader of the game as well. From a competency perspective he ticks a lot of boxes,” said Prendergast.

“He’s hugely exciting and he’s definitely one to keep an eye on. I’m hoping he’ll push through now into the Munster Academy and, please God, the Ireland U20s later this season.”