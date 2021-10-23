'They've have taken some big scalps': Munster expecting tough test from Ospreys

Considerable appeal has been added to Munster’s final game in the opening block of games in the United Rugby Championship by Johann van Grann giving a first start to 21-year-old out-half Jack Crowley as they bid to maintain their winning start away to Ospreys (7.35pm).

Crowley has made five appearances off the bench so far for Munster but this is the first time the former Ireland U20 international will dictate matters from the outset, with Van Graan pairing him with Craig Casey in a half-back partnership which could become a mainstay in the years ahead.

Ben Healy and Jake Flannery, among others, might have something to say about that but Munster fans will be keen to see what Crowley, who Ronan O’Gara was keen to bring to La Rochelle, has to offer.

Once more Van Graan has shuffled his squad with Conor Murray and Damian de Allende poised for their first action of the season after their international exploits, while John Hodnett could also made his first appearance since November last year when he suffered an Achilles injury.

There are eight changes in all as Munster bid to make it five wins on the trot before the international break and while there is a big sprinking of youth among the backs, it’s a very experienced pack which will be led by Peter O’Mahony for a game where Van Graan believes they will face their toughest task this season.

"They've gone back to basics and well done to them, and you know that's why they should be respected. They have some of the best players in Europe playing in their team and they're such a difficult opponent,” said van Graan.

"They've have taken some big scalps and are lying pretty well in the league so this will be potentially our toughest game of the block."

The coach said that Ospreys present a challenge throughout the pitch and that they will need a big performance to maintain their winning start.

"They have gone with a very experienced forward pack, they signed a very, very good openside from the Scarlets who gives them a breakthrough threat.

"They scrum and maul for penalties, they don't play at all in their own half except for some individual brilliance from someone like Anscombe or Rhys Webb, and defensively they're very good.

"So they give you the ball in your own half and tell you, 'Look, you play out of there, if you make a mistake we're going to kick through the posts and build a score or we're going to go to the corner and maul'.

"So it's one of those opponents, specifically in the evening away from home, that's very difficult to break down. This is going to be a battle,” he added.

Jack Regan, son of former Offaly All-Ireland winning hurler Daithi, is set to make his debut for Ospreys off the bench, having joined them during the summer from the Highlanders.

The Swansea side go into this clash with three wins from four and coach Toby Booth says Munster would be a notable scalp.

“Munster are a benchmark team of the league, we know how good they are. You just have to look at where the Irish provinces are in the league every year. Every side wants to benchmark themselves against the Irish provinces and Munster are always there or thereabouts.

“We are confident and clear on what we want to do and confident in our own ability, we have learnt a lot of lessons across the last two weeks and that is a psychological thing rather than a rugby thing.”

OSPREYS: M Nagy; A Cuthbert, O Watkin, K Williams, M Protheroe; S Myler, R Webb; N Smith, E Taione, T Botha; B Davies, R Davies; S Cross, J Morgan, E Roots.

Replacements: I Phillips, G Thomas, R Henry, J Regan, M Morris, R Morgan-Williams, J Hawkins, D Evans.

MUNSTER: M Gallagher; A Conway, L Coombes, D Goggin, S Daly; J Crowley, C Casey; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; T Beirne, P O'Mahony, J O'Donoghue.

Replacements: K O'Byrne, J Wycherley, K Knox, G Coombes, J Hodnett, C Murray, B Healy, D de Allende.

Ref: Hollie Davidson (SRU).