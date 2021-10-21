Sexton sits out Leinster's trip to Glagsow

Leinster have named the usual strong complement of international players for tomorrow’s URC game away to Glasgow Warriors as they look to make it five wins from five before the competition goes into a brief hibernation.
Thirteen of the starting side have earned senior appearances with Ireland, Ciaran Frawley has just been called up to Andy Farrell’s squad for the November internationals and Ross Molony has been in national camp before.
Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw are currently injured but senior coach Stuart Lancaster has suggested that the former will be fine for the Test window while Robbie Henshaw is in line to be ack for the All Blacks game mid-month.
Farrell will be happy to see so many key men get more game time under their belts before a series that will peak with that visit to Dublin of the All Blacks on November 13. Ian Foster’s men will pitch up here a battle-hardened crew with lots of momentum on their side.
Ronan Kelleher, Tadgh Furlong and Jack Conan, all of whom toured with the British and Irish Lions and thus started their seasons much later than normal, will get starts in Scotstoun. That will be particularly reassuring for the national team boss.
The bench is formidable too. Dan Sheehan will come on at some point having, like Frawley, been called up by Farrell for the first time, while Jamie Osborne will be a part of any second wave having made the Ireland setup as a ‘development’ player.
Kick-off tomorrow evening is at 7.35pm.
H Keenan; A Byrne, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, R Baird; C Doris, D Leavy, J Conan.
D Sheehan, E Byrne, M Ala’alatoa, D Toner, R Ruddock, J Gibson-Park, J Osborne, J van der Flier.