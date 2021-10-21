Craig Casey hoping for better things to come after breakthrough season

Craig Casey would have been entitled to walk out of the Aviva Stadium after the whooping Ireland gave to the USA last June and consider the season just done to be nothing less than a resounding success.

Twelve starts and another seven appearances off the bench for Munster represented a breakthrough for the young out-half in and of itself but then there was the Test debut against Italy and two more caps to follow.

His 59 minutes against the Americans represented another giant leap forward: A first start in green and an impressive performance to boot. Not bad for a man whose first call-up to the senior squad had only come about in January.

The glut of nines in this country is reaching ridiculous proportions. There are seven at play right now who have caps to their name and Nathan Doak emerging as another live contender after his start to the URC season.

That Casey retained his place in the squad Andy Farrell named yesterday is no surprise but the man himself has earned a reputation for constant improvement and that’s how he felt when he embarked on his summer holidays four months ago.

“In ways I haven’t been overly pleased with everything I have done.”

This is not a case of self-flagellation here. Casey acknowledges the fact that he has done plenty right and the opportunity so far this season to claim dibs on the red No.9 jersey in Conor Murray’s continued absence has helped in that.

Still only 22, he has always displayed a premature level of maturity and there is an understanding that the three starts banked to date this term, against the Sharks, Stormers and Connacht, will serve as primers for greater things to come.

“Minutes on the pitch is brilliant. You’re making mistakes, you’re making things happen. You get into a state of flow almost when you play a few games in a row. Playing three games and seeing what I and haven’t done well and what I need to work on has been good.”

He’s aware of that level of competition around the provinces without obsessing on it. There is enough to be getting on with within his own dressing-room doors.

Another benefit to all this recent exposure has been the opportunity to work with Joey Carbery who is, in his own way after long-term injury, finding his way back into the swing of things at the highest level since his return last February.

The pair have now teamed up nine times between club and country but only half-a-dozen of those games, including a 58-minute spell against the Eagles, have provided them with anything like a sufficient amount of time to gel.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with him. He is class, to be honest. Even in the summer, I got to play with him against the USA and that was brilliant. I’ve had the three games here with him so definitely forming a bond with him off the field as well as on the field.

“That’s the main part probably. I wouldn’t have known him too well before he came down to Munster. Then when he did come down I was injured for the first year, so I didn’t get to play with him too much.”

While Carbery is still trying to find his best form, there is still the hope that these Munster half-backs could double up in the cockpit for Ireland in the coming years, though that depends on Messers Sexton and Murray as well.

The Leinster number 10 remains a cut above any of the pretenders to his throne, even at the ripe old age of 36, while Murray looks poised for a seasonal debut against Ospreys this weekend after a Lions tour where he again featured prominently in all three Tests.

“He’s been good to me,” said Casey of Murray. “I’ve tried to learn off him and be competitive with him, but it’s good to have him back in contention this week for games. It’s definitely going to drive me on a bit more as well.”

It’s not that Casey needed reminding that those closest to you can provide the stiffest tests. Go back to last Saturday and he was seeing off a Connacht team guided in no small way by two very familiar faces.

Mossy Lawler and Collie Tucker aren’t just assistant coaches to Andy Friend. The former is Casey’s uncle and the latter a cousin, and the three of them met up again the morning after the night before.

“Their kids were playing their first ever games for Shannon so I was out watching them. It was great to get the win over them and being able to slag them on Sunday morning.”