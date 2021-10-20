'World-class' Damian De Allende provides timely boost for Munster

How happy was Johann van Graan to see Damian De Allende this week? Well, let’s just say that the Munster coach picked him up from Shannon Airport when the World Cup-winning centre returned from his Rugby Championship duties with South Africa.

De Allende flew in on Sunday and the sight of him wearing the club’s training kit as he joined a session at the high-performance centre in Limerick yesterday will have gladdened the heart of the coaches, players, and every member of the Red Army.

Not least after RG Snyman’s recent repruture of an ACL ligament.

Van Graan didn’t rule out playing De Allende this weekend when the province faces Ospreys in Swansea, and what a boost that would be given it’s late May since he was seen in red. Sit out this one and it’ll likely stretch to six whole months without a Munster appearance.

“Damian is a world-class player, everybody knows that,” said the head coach. “You just have to look at his performance in that last Test for South Africa against the All Blacks, how good he was, whether it is in carrying or tackling, or post-contact skills, his decision-making.

“It's just great to have him back. That's why we signed him and why he's such a big part of our plans. He'll be raring to go. We've got one game this week and then we're on a bit of a break and, if selected for South Africa, he's got another week off before he joins them.” (Jacques Nienaber duly named him in his squad hours later.)

“Then after the November internationals he'll be with us until June, which will be brilliant. The positive out of that is that once the Irish national players go to the Six Nations we have Damian available.”

As with Snyman, De Allende’s initial two-year deal with the province will expire next summer, by which time he will be 30. In contrast to the luckless Snyman, De Allende has appeared 24 times for Munster across 10 months, all bar three of them being starts.

As he has shown with South Africa, this is a player who can truck ball up the middle and do the more expressive stuff, too. Those are useful strings to his bow, and to Munster’s as they seek to expand their strategic literacy.

The head man will surely want him to stay beyond the current deal.

“He's definitely part of our plans, but I've never discussed contract negotiations. We really rate 'Doogz'. He's one of the very best and the future will tell what happens. As per any player, once we have any announcement to make, we'll do it some way in the future.

“He's one of the best players in the world, so that's great that one of the best players in the world is playing for Munster, so that's our ambition. We'll certainly work together with Munster and the IRFU to look at our options.”

De Allende may have come back at an opportune time. Van Graan confirmed yesterday that Chris Farrell’s abdomen issue is taking its time to get better and it will be the end of November at the earliest before he takes to the field again.

That also impacts Andy Farrell in terms of his November squad, which is named today, but Munster’s options in the midfield may be narrowed further given Rory Scannell is following return-to-play protocols after taking a knock to the head against Connacht last week.

That said, Dan Goggins and Liam Coombes have also played at centre for the province this season. So too has Keith Earls whom van Graan praised for an appearance on last week’s Late Late Show when the player spoke about his mental health issues and diagnosis with bipolar II.

Earls has started in midfield in both of Munster’s last two games. The last time he had worn the 13 jersey prior to that was on New Year’s Day 2018 but van Graan has expressed his satisfaction with how the move has worked out.

“He's such an experienced player and it's what he gives to the people around him, what he gave to Rory (Scannell) on the inside, and somebody like Zeebs and Andrew (Conway) have played with him so much. That connection is very important.

“He's embraced it. We certainly haven't moved him to the outside centre full-time. He'll return to the wing, but we've got so many fit players in that back three and we wanted him to do a specific job at 13.”

As for Conor Murray, van Graan confirmed that there is no reason why the scrum-half should not make his first appearance of the season this week, merely pointing out that all players have to get through training and then be picked.

Of Ireland’s nine players on the summer’s British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, only three have yet to return to play and both Robbie Henshaw (foot) and Iain Henderson (thumb) are currently injured.