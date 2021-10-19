Damian de Allende back in Munster training ahead of Ospreys trip

Damian de Allende has returned to Munster training after his international campaign with South Africa this summer.
De Allende started eight of the Springboks' 10 summer Tests, starring in the series victory over the British and Irish Lions and the thrilling 31-29 win over New Zealand a fortnight ago.
His return comes as fellow centre Rory Scannell undergoes the return to play protocols following the head injury which saw him replaced in the 20-18 win over Connacht on Saturday.
Munster are preparing to visit Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday before the November international break gives Johann van Graan's side five weeks until their next game, so some players will be eyeing a return to full fitness in time for the busy winter campaign.
Their stock of props will be boosted by Keynan Knox's return to team training this week following a hip injury and James French's resumption of modified training.
Second-row Thomas Ahern will miss Saturday's game due to illness.
Those listed on the unavailable list are RG Snyman (knee), Rowan Osborne (head), Jason Jenkins (thigh), Roman Salanoa (knee), and Chris Farrell (abdomen).