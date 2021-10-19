Munster aim to be creative in dealing with nightmare schedule

Johann van Graan admits Munster face a challenge in fronting up for their first European game of the season, away to Wasps, just a week after they returning from a two-game URC trip to South Africa.

The province’s games, against the Vodacom Bulls and the Emirates Lions, will both be played at altitude at the end of November and start of December. The Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Wasps will kick off eight days after the second of them.

It’s a horrible schedule for the province and one reminiscent of the demands on them in van Graan’s first season in charge when they had to pitch up against Racing 92 in Bordeaux for a European semi-final on the back of a similar trip to his homeland.

Munster won both of those league games on the road in 2018, against the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs, but they started like a team with lead in their boots on the big day in France and couldn’t recover against the Top 14 giants at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

It had been anticipated that the South African sides would play their upcoming ‘home’ games due in rounds six and seven of the URC in Italy but the switch back to home soil was confirmed late last week on the back of changes to the UK’s Covid red list.

“First up, we thought that we were going to go to Italy,” said the Munster head coach. “That was the information given to us so we did all of our planning and booked all of our flights, but that’s not a battle that I’m fighting. We are going to South Africa now, so we’ll do our planning accordingly.”

Van Graan made it clear how complicated this change in the schedule will be, pointing out that Ireland play the last of their November internationals, against Argentina, on a Sunday and that Munster will then have to front up at Loftus Versfeld just six days later. What manner of squad they bring for that long trip, and what sort of shape they will be to face Wasps game in Coventry, remains to be seen.

“From what I learned in the first year here that’s very tough to do, so we’ll be creative,” said van Graan whose focus this week is on an away game against Ospreys. “We’ll give it a lot of thought. We make sure we’ll do our planning and I’m not going to shy away from it. We are the only Irish team that have to do it.”

All that will be on the back of a more or less barren month for the provinces who, after this coming weekend’s round of URC games, will go into hibernation until the weekend of November 27 as the Test game takes the stage.

The fact that league games are no longer being played in the shadow of internationals is a plus for the URC as a competition, but not so much for sides who had used these ‘crossover’ fixtures as a means to give game time to those down the depth chart.

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster believes there is an alternative.

“I understand it from a league point of view but purely from a developmental point of view, I think we will need to, in the future, factor in some games in this window, even if they’re ‘A’ team games or friendly games. In England, they’ve got the Premiership Cup. It takes place and that makes sense because it gives the young lads coming out of the twenties but maybe not making the first team a chance to play in the Leicester shirt or Saracens shirt or, I guess, the Leinster shirt.”

Lancaster has also said that he is “pretty optimistic” that Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will be available to Ireland for the upcoming games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

Sexton is listed by Leinster as in need of “further assessment” on a hip injury. Henshaw has picked up a foot injury and is unavailable for their game away to Glasgow at the weekend.