Tom Youngs on indefinite leave from Leicester to care for his wife

Tom Youngs on indefinite leave from Leicester to care for his wife

Tom Youngs.

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 15:56
Andrew Baldock

Leicester have confirmed that former club captain Tom Youngs has taken indefinite leave from the club to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling an illness.

The 34-year-old Tigers hooker was granted leave ahead of the Gallagher Premiership season starting last month, and he has not featured so far this term.

In a statement, Leicester said: "Youngs has returned to his family home in Norfolk to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling an illness.

"Tigers are offering support in all forms to Tom and the Youngs family during this period.

"The period of leave will remain indefinite for Tom, as long as the Tigers forward feels necessary to remain in Norfolk.

"At this time, the Youngs family have requested privacy and there will be no further comment from Tom, the Youngs family or Leicester Tigers on this matter."

More in this section

Johnny Sexton pulls up 16/10/2021 Johnny Sexton still to discover the severity of Saturday's hip injury
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-PAU-BORDEAUX Top 14 Drilldown: French stars impress. La Rochelle survive boos and kicking woes
Super Rugby Aotearoa Rd 10 - Blues v Chiefs NZ Rugby pays tribute to Chiefs ace killed in car crash
Gallagher Premiership 2021 - 2022 Package

Mako and Billy Vunipola among big names to miss out on England selection again

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up