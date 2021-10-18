Referees back in URC spotlight as Andy Friend laments mistakes that cost Connacht

Everyone knows how it works for put-upon match officials.

Walk away from a game unnoticed and you can consider it job done.

Read about decisions and non-decisions in the papers the next day and it probably hasn’t been the best of nights.

Munster's 20-18 victory over Connacht on Saturday wasn’t a good night for the officials, or for the new United Rugby Championship. New name, same old competition in the sense that the standard of officiating has long been a bone of contention for players, coaches, and the general public.

There were far too many stoppages to allow this one hum, the sight and sound of referee Chris Busby conversing with the team captains just too pervasive in a game that never flowed but still managed to entice.

You can blame the referee for that, or you can point the finger at the players.

What’s undeniable is that the ferocious breakdown battle in Limerick added to a stop-start game and prevented either side from generating real momentum.

Ultimately, the biggest talking point was the decision to allow Chris Cloete’s try to stand two minutes before half-time. This when replays showed that Tadhg Beirne had been ahead of the ball as Rory Scannell sent a crossfield kick in his direction.

It was a blatant offence though not to those that mattered. That Busby and TMO Brian McNeice had shown a debated yellow card to Sam Arnold for a high tackle on Mike Haley just minutes earlier only rubbed salt into Connacht’s raw wounds.

Greg Garner took up the role of Elite Refereeing Manager for the PRO14 back in 2017 and subsequently spoke of a vision for world-class officiating and a five-year plan. It’s not been five years but Garner has moved on and the grand plan is far from done.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend chose his words carefully after the game when lamenting what he felt were the injustices imposed on his side.

Not least when asked to follow up on his suspicion that close calls rarely fall in his side’s favour.

“I’ve got to be careful. I’ve been here three-and-a-bit years, if it’s a 50-50 I rarely see it going our way. I know that, but listen we’ve got to keep pushing our limits and making sure that we’re trying to be as squeaky clean as we can with things.

“To me, that try and the missed offside there, that’s inexcusable. Whether it’s Connacht or somebody else, I don’t know, it’s just inexcusable.”

His counterpart, Johann van Graan, claimed he hadn’t seen replays of the Cloete try and, while mindful to state his respect and affection for Friend, clearly wasn’t focusing on the opposition when asked if he had sympathy for their plight here.

“Every team fights its own battles,” said the South African.

This one was tooth and nail: Afitting tribute to Anthony Foley, who had passed away five years to the day, in the manner in which Munster refused to be beaten by a side whose belligerence and smarts ensured made this a testy first interpro of the season.

Connacht felt they really should have won it, an early 6-0 lead being buttressed by a Paul Boyle first-half try and then a Jack Carty five-pointer ten minutes from time when he charged down an attempted kick by Joey Carbery.

Munster struggled with Connacht’s competitiveness at the breakdown, and with their own misfiring lineout. That Cloete try warded off a scoreless first-half and two Carbery penalties fed into a last-gasp score from Diarmuid Barron that was converted by the No.10.

A happy ending, then, but this was another difficult evening for Carbery in his twelfth game back since recovering from long-term injury. Carty, his opposite number, had a much better evening in front of the onlooking Andy Farrell.

“Joey is a world-class player. He’s made one or two errors and has had some big moments. He’s one of our four tens and we are rotating heavily.

“Last week, we had Ben Healy and Jack (Crowley), and this week we had Joey Carbery and Jake Flannery.

“We are going to continue to give everybody game time, specifically in this block,” said van Graan. “The positive thing is he kicked that conversion, not only for him but for the team, so we’re really glad about that.”

Another positive is the fact that this leaves Munster four for four in the nascent URC season with Beirne reintegrated two days ago and Conor Murray to be “possibly involved” against the Ospreys next week. A call will be made on that late in the week.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, K Earls, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron for N Scannell, J Loughman for Kilcoyne and S Archer for Ryan (all 55); D Goggin for R Scannell (HIA, 57); F Wycherley for Kleyn (61); J O’Donoghue for Cloete (68).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, S Arnold, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, U Dillane; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: J Butler for Prendergast (47); S Delahunt for Heffernan and A Papali’i for Boyle (both 60); K Marmion for Blade (61); J Aungier for Bealham (64); E Masterson for Dillane and G McGrath for Burke (both 74).

Referee: C Busby (IRFU)