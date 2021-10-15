Frawley to the fore as Leinster put Scarlets to the sword

United Rugby Championship

Leinster 50

Scarlets 15

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen believes Ciarán Frawley is capable of stepping up to the international grade after he produced a player of the match display in his side’s bonus point triumph over Scarlets at the RDS on Saturday.

Ahead of the upcoming squad announcement for Ireland’s autumn internationals, Frawley impressed from inside centre as the eastern province made it four wins from four in the United Rugby Championship.

“Ciarán is improving all the time. Hopefully he’s not a million miles away from it [the Ireland squad]. It’s someone else’s decision thankfully!” Cullen remarked in relation to a potential call-up for Frawley.

“He was a little bit unlucky with some of the injuries he had last year, which probably held him back. He’s in that bracket of early 20s. You want to see those guys kick on now and hopefully he gets an opportunity up the ranks.”

Aside from the excellent Frawley, the Leinster forwards showcased their continued worth by contributing all seven of the hosts’ tries - if you include the penalty try that arrived in the final minute of the opening period.

The visitors briefly threatened a surprise result when Johnny McNicholl crossed the whitewash in the first-quarter, but Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter subsequently dotted down as Leinster ultimately established a 22-8 interval cushion.

Caelan Doris grabbed a bonus score six minutes after the resumption and while Tomás Lezana fired back for Scarlets, Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan (with a brace) recorded tries off the bench to see out another comfortable Leinster victory.

Next up for the Blues is a Friday night trip to Glasgow Warriors before the URC takes a five-week break. Jonathan Sexton (hip flexor) and James Ryan (head injury) could be doubts for this game - their progress will also be closely monitored by Andy Farrell - but Cullen expects a tough challenge regardless of the personnel he chooses.

“Our last away performance wasn’t fantastic, it’s fair to say [a 7-6 win over Dragons]. We need to be a hell of a lot better away in Glasgow, which we know is a very, very tough place to go,” Cullen added.

“They’re always involved in some level of a fracas during the course of their games. It’s just important that we’re ready for that challenge now. What it’s going to be like, physically and mentally.”

And Cullen downplayed concerns over Sexton's injury: "He was happy in the dressing-room, happier than he looked (coming off).

Scorers for Leinster: D Sheehan 2 tries, R Kelleher, A Porter, C Doris, C Healy try each, penalty try and con, J Sexton pen, con, R Byrne 3 cons, C Frawley con.

Scorers for Scarlets: J McNicholl, T Lezana try each, S Costelow pen, D Jones con.

LEINSTER: H Keenan, J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe, J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: T O’Brien for Frawley (48-59 & 66), R Byrne for Sexton (51), L McGrath for Gibson-Park, D Sheehan for Kelleher, C Healy for Porter, M Ala’alatoa for Furlong (all 57), R Baird for Molony (61), Molony for Ryan (69), R Ruddock for Doris (71).

SCARLETS: I Nicholas; J McNicholl, J Davies, J Williams, R Conbeer; S Costelow, G Davies; W Jones, K Owens, W John; S Lousi, L Ashley; A Shingler, T Lezana, B Thomson.

Replacements: T Rogers for McNicholl (21-30), S Lee for John (h-t), R Elias for Owens, D Jones for Costelow (both 47), K Hardy for G Davies, R Evans for Jones (both 57), T Rogers for J Davies, S Evans for Shingler (both 62), M Jones for Ashley (74).

Referee: M van der Westhuizen (SARU).