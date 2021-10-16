Connacht coach Andy Friend 'frustrated and annoyed' at 50/50 calls in Munster victory

Connacht coach Andy Friend has claimed that the province rarely gets the rub of the green when it comes to 50/50 calls after they came out the wrong side of a two-point URC game against Munster at Thomond Park.

The head coach was unhappy with two decisions in particular: the sin-binning of Sam Arnold for a high tackle on Mike Haley, after which his 14-men conceded the game’s first try, and the failure to spot Tadhg Beirne in an offside position when Munster claimed their second.

The yellow card was one that caused legitimate debate. If it was harsh then the decision to show it was at least understandable. The failure to spot that Beirne was head of Rory Scannell when the latter kicked through in the second half was less so.

Connacht had two tries ruled out themselves, correctly it must be said in both instances. In the end, they went down to an 80th-minute try from Diarmuid Barron and a Joey Carbery conversion.

“It hurts, it hurts to lose a game like that,” said Friend. “I thought we were the better team. The scoreboard does not tell you that. We ask for consistency in this game, I didn’t think we got it.

“For Tiernan’s try, it is a knock-on, the correct decision was made then. The ball went forward, that was fair enough, it did go forward. But there was a lot of time spent to get that decision.

“I thought the yellow card for Sammy Arnold was a very harsh call. I then thought, in fact I know, when Joey Carbery puts the crossfield kick in that you have got Tadhg Beirne offside. It doesn’t get looked at. It doesn’t get pored over in the same manner.

“So they end up getting seven points for that. And at the end of the day, they win by two points. So I am frustrated and annoyed by that.”

Some of Friend’s facts were incorrect. It was Mack Hansen, not O’Halloran, who had a try disallowed and Rory Scannell rather than Carbery who put the Crossfield kick through for Beirne to kick on and set Chris Cloete up for the five points.

The fact remains, though, that Connacht have valid reason to be put out and Friend, obviously mindful of what he can and cannot say publicly, had to choose his words carefully when asked if he thought Connacht generally get a raw deal.

“I will let others decide. We very rarely end up on the right side. If it is a 50/50, it very rarely goes our side. It is hard.”

His opposite number, Johann van Graan, said that he had not yet seen the replays of the Cloete try, when Beirne was clearly in front of the kicker, but he mentioned the phrase “small margins” that go for and against teams on a weekly basis.

And he had a similar take when asked about Carbery’s winning conversion, which followed on from an almost decisive moment ten minutes earlier when his clearing kick was charged down by Jack Carty and run in for a converted try that could have won Connacht the game.

“In every game, especially as a 10, you’ve got up and down moments,” said the South African. “The important thing for him mentally is that he stayed in the game and that is the sign of a class player is to make that conversion but it is a 23-man game and it took everyone to work hard to get us into that position.”

This was one Munster could have very easily lost, just as they did last May when Connacht last came to Thomond Park, and it was no surprise to hear Van Graan express his satisfaction that the game was finished and his team had emerged on the right side.

“It was a very physical interpro. Both sides gave it all they got, small margin in these games, that’s the beauty of Irish rugby. All four teams are always giving it everything they’ve got.

“We weren’t accurate enough in the first half specifically but good teams score when it matters and the try before half-time for us was a big moment.

“We had a very strong wind in the second half and from a territory point of view we managed the second half pretty well and managed to come back from the charge down and finish the game pretty well so I’m very glad about the win.”