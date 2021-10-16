Munster seek balance of emotion and execution to mark Anthony Foley's passing five years on

Emotions will run high around Thomond Park this evening when Munster pause before their United Rugby Championship clash with Connacht to remember Anthony Foley on the fifth anniversary of his passing.

Members of the former coach and captain’s family will be among a crowd that will mark the occasion before kick-off.

Thirteen of today’s squad played for the province under Foley, including Keith Earls who also played with him, while others on duty here were coming through the academy when the Shannon man was on the coaching ticket.

Nine of them featured just six days after Foley’s passing in 2016 when Munster took on Glasgow Warriors at this same venue, the hosts claiming five tries as they posted a 38-17 Champions Cup win.

Jean Kleyn is one of those who bridge that half-decade and, while he was only a matter of months in Ireland back then, he spoke movingly this week about how Foley remains far more than just a memory.

Finding a balance between emotion and execution isn’t always easy but it’s something Munster will need to do against a Connacht side whose win in Limerick last May cost Johann van Graan’s side the opportunity to reach a Rainbow Cup final.

Defence coach JP Ferreira would like us to believe that this backdrop is of no relevance today.

“Speaking about Connacht, they will always be ready to fire at Thomond Park. It’s an interpro, they’re a good side. What happened in the Rainbow Cup last season was last season. It’s a new game, we focus on ourselves.

“Since the start of this season it’s all about us and we need to pull out a good performance for where we want to go in the competition. They’ll be raring to go. Thomond Park is a special place to play, especially with the crowds coming back.

“The boys will be up for it no matter what.”

That depends. Connacht have again proven themselves a slave to inconsistency, their superb defeat of the Bulls at the Sportsground one week followed up by a beating by the Dragons a week later.

Having Bundee Aki back on board for the first time this season should help, and coach Andy Friend said as much yesterday, but this is a tall order for the visitors who rode their luck here five months ago and have gone for a 6:2 split on the bench.

Munster are again coming to grips with the loss to long-term injury of RG Snyman, and the likes of Conor Murray and Damian De Allende have yet to feature this season, but they have drafted a host of those considered to be first-choice players back in to the XV.

The win last week took plenty by surprise given the team selection, Ferreira crediting at least some of the fluency in that display down to the fact that 17 of those who featured in Llanelli had availed of game time together in the pre-season defeat of Exeter.

Chris Cloete is the only starter backing up from last week. For those stepping up this week the pressure is on to emulate that standard and maintain the momentum generated by three wins from their first three fixtures.

“That’s where we’re going to with this group,” said Ferreira, “that’s what we’re striving for, whether you are an Irish international or it’s your first cap, whoever dons that jersey is prepared and will make a difference. That’s what we saw last week.

“It’s all about the group, it’s all about giving them game time and take nothing away from the games in round one and round two where some of the lads played really well. We’ll make changes again this week but it does nothing to the continuity that we have.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Munster will play the Bulls and the Lions in South African in late November and early December due to changes to the UK’s Covid red list which now allow the African country to host games in rounds six and seven.

The second of those Munster games, at altitude in Johannesburg, will be played just eight days before the province’s Heineken Champions Cup opener away to Wasps in Coventry.