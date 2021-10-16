Robbie Henshaw a doubt for Ireland’s November Series

Robbie Henshaw’s readiness for Ireland’s November internationals has been put in doubt by the news that the British and Irish Lions centre has an injury that will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Leinster brought fellow Lion Ronan Kelleher off the bench against Zebre last week while Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan, their other tourists in South Africa over the summer, make their campaign bows against Scarlets at the RDS today.

Henshaw was not included in this matchday 23 and head coach Leo Cullen all but confirmed that he will sit out next Friday’s URC visit to Scotstoun for the game against Glasgow Warriors. That is the outing prior to Ireland’s meeting with Japan on November 6.

“He has an issue with his foot,” Cullen explained, “and it’s just been a little slower than we would have thought, so it’s unlikely he will play in this block, but hopefully he won’t be too far behind after that.” Henshaw has been in blindingly good form for a long time. He played every minute of the three Tests for the Lions against the world champions and it would be a blow if he was not available at any point next month when Ireland also host New Zealand and Argentina.

There are still three weeks to go before the 2019 World Cup hosts pitch up in Dublin for the first of those Tests and, while a lack of game time is not ideal for the 28-year-old, Cullen is confident that Henshaw can hit the ground running.

“He’s such a key player, Robbie, for Ireland and Leinster, and I think you saw that with the Lions as well. In the past he’s come back reasonably seamlessly off the back of breaks with the various different injuries that he’s had.

“He tends to come back in a good place. He’s training away but he’s just not able to play right now. I think once he’s back he’ll be able to go straight back in, whatever team that is with.” Cullen has named a strikingly strong squad as the reigning league champions aim to make it four wins from four. The most intriguing of departments is probably a front row where Andrew Porter gets the nod at loosehead.

Porter has been converted back from the tight this season, having started his career on the loose. He will pack down alongside Kelleher and Furlong while Cian Healy, himself switched from his usual side in recent weeks, will this time cover the No.1 shirt off the bench.

Cullen has declared himself to be encouraged by how Porter and Healy have coped with their fluctuating job descriptions and confirmed that he will give the experiments another couple of weeks at least before coming to any firm conclusions.

“With the Andrew one, it was just trying to see him with slightly different combinations. Obviously he didn’t feature last week, so he is back in. Again, we are pretty open-minded, whether he switches back to tighthead or not. It will depend.

“The example that I used before was with South Africa and Trevor Nyakane where he played tighthead and moved across to loosehead during the Lions series,” the coach explained. “It can be done at the highest level.”

LEINSTER (URC v Scarlets): Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (c), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ryan Baird, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.