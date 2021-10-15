Jean Kleyn: 'I don’t play the game for people who criticise me or are cynical'

Jean Kleyn has opened up about the negativity that cascaded his way after he made the Ireland squad for the last World Cup, and how he lost — and then rediscovered — his love for the game.

This sense of renewal has been apparent in his form over the last season-and-a-bit with Munster’s forwards coach Graham Rowntree praising his GPS numbers, his input with ball in hand, at rucks, in mauls and in the scrum.

Kleyn’s response to those remarks was to brush any improvements off as the result of a few pounds lost and a bit of extra work put in at training, but that doesn’t come close to painting the full picture. Underpinning it is a renewed and simple sense of joy.

“You know, when you’re playing rugby as a schoolboy, you tend to try silly things and throw the ball around, and you play with confidence

because you know there’s no real consequence,” he

explained.

“I think you lose sight of that sometimes when you play in the professional game. You forget there is a bit of enjoyment to be had if you try something and it doesn’t work out completely. At least you try it.”

What became clear further into the interview was that he absorbed far too much of the backlash that was triggered when the then Ireland coach Joe Schmidt handed him a seat on the plane to Japan in 2019.

That selection had coincided with the omission of Devin Toner. One was a recently-qualified South African, the other a native of Meath with 15 years of service to club and country. Forget their differences as players, those backgrounds became the talking point.

It was no storm of his making but, while he remains honoured that he was chosen and played twice at the tournament, the negativity generated was such that it persuaded him to step back from social media.

“Like I said, I stepped away then and sort of had a look at myself and my family and what I have,” he added. “And I realised I don’t play the game for people who criticise me or are cynical.

“I play the game because I enjoy the game and because my family love it and my friends love it. And you know, that’s why I do it, and I’ve just been doing it because of those reasons. I discovered my enjoyment again and it’s been superb.

“Even training is great craic now,” he laughed. “I even enjoy the tough sessions, which I hope Graham Rowntree doesn’t hear. Even those sessions are enjoyable, the ones when we’re beating the crap out of each other out on the pitch!”

Connacht’s visit to Thomond Park will mark the fifth anniversary of Anthony Foley’s passing and, while Kleyn wasn’t long in Limerick then, he has learned plenty more about the man through teammates like Keith Earls and Peter O’Mahony.

“He’s not a memory,” Kleyn said of Foley. “To a lot of people he’s still very much real and remembering him with a match back at Thomond Park after we’ve all had this sense of separation from each other and reality over the last 18 months/two years, it’s really fitting that we can remember him as well on this occasion.”

Munster would dearly love to do it with the right sort of performance and result and their ability to hit their markers on any given weekend is going to depend to an even greater extent on Kleyn now that RG Snyman is again out for the foreseeable.

Ireland is a different story. His career has been stuck in neutral since that World Cup where he started against Russia and came off the bench against Samoa. All told, he won his five caps in the space of just two months.

Communication with the Irish staff seems to have been limited to a couple of chats with Andy Farrell and Paul O’Connell in the last five or six months and he wasn’t among the 50 called in for a one-day camp early last month.

“Obviously my aspiration is still to play. I think I’ve one or two more years in me,” he laughed. “So I’d love to play internationals again. It’s an incredible honour and opportunity, so I know where I stand at the moment, but hopefully I can work my way back in.”