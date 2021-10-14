Ben Healy's progress pointing towards a tough No.10 call for Munster

Three games into a season is no time to be drawing any conclusions but the early impression when it comes to Ben Healy is that of a young out-half who has made long strides in a relatively short period of time.

The 22-year old’s performance away to Scarlets last Sunday was the latest to turn heads and if most eyes were inevitably drawn to his attacking weaponry then JP Ferreira was able to shine a light on a less-heralded side of his game.

“Yeah, Ben has improved massively,” said the Munster defence coach. “Physically he’s a big body. He’s 98kgs, you wouldn’t say it (to look at him), but he is. We’ve worked hard on his defence and the mental side of it, Steve (Larkham) has really worked hard on his game.

“So on the weekend I was really chuffed with him, just putting his body on the line, especially off that first phase in the lineouts and making his hits, and him almost setting the tone for the rest of the defence coming off lineouts.

“So he’s grown and he’s evolving and he’s really a student of the game.

“He sits with myself and he sits with Steve a lot, going through different aspects of the defence and obviously the attack, so Benny is doing really well.”

Whether it’s making hits or directing play, Healy is a man whose stock is on the rise and that is generating debate as to who will have dibs on the No.10 jersey in the future given the manner in which Joey Carbery’s market price has stalled.

There should be no shock with that latter state of affairs.

Carbery has missed a tonne of rugby with his injury issues stretching back to just before the last World Cup and he is still only 11 games into his return and it’s eight months since he reappeared on that February night in Cardiff.

It was always going to take time for the Ireland international to rediscover a groove and Ferreira was all too happy to rely on generalities when quizzed on the nature of that battle between the two out-halves going forward.

“That’s what we’re after, the squad (depth) is massive, that’s what we want. We want people pushing for positions and pushing for starting lineups, so it puts pressure on everyone around in your position.

“That’s what we want, that’s what we are creating, and ultimately that’s going to create a better Munster side going forward so that with that squad depth, they can do the job week-in, week-out, and it doesn’t matter who we select.”

Meanwhile, Liam O’Connor has returned to training after a neck issue and is available for selection as Connacht visit Limerick this week while James French suffered a rib injury in training and is undergoing rehab on the issue.

Another under the care of the medical department is Jason Jenkins who suffered a thigh injury in training last week. Keynan Knox, who picked up a low-grade hip injury against the Stormers two weekends ago, is also receiving treatment.

Rowan Osborne is following graduated return-to-play protocols following a concussion while Roman Salanoa (knee) and Chris Farrell (abdomen) are continuing with their recoveries.