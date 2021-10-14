'Nothing changes': Munster plan will stay the same despite RG Snyman’s injury misfortune

It’s not a phrase that anyone in the Munster organisation has committed to record but the accepted wisdom when the province announced the captures of Damian De Allende and RG Snyman was that these guys were game-changers.

It’s a mantra that’s been repeated time and again, in print and on the airwaves, since. Two World Cup-winning Springboks added to a squad that has repeatedly found itself bogged down at the penultimate or ultimate hurdles in league and European Cup.

Snyman’s re-rupture of his ACL in Parc Y Scarlets last Sunday denies Johann van Graan the opportunity to put that particular theory to the test for a second straight season. It also poses a question as to how it might tweak things for the coming months.

If Snyman was indeed a game-changer, do Munster have to change their game now that he is unavailable again? This, after all, is a rare thing: a lock with an X-factor, a man who can punish teams with his physicality or with his soft hands.

It’s an intriguing conundrum, not least given the perennial debate as to Munster’s style which, even three games into this nascent season, has swayed at times from the traditionally abrasive to the outright swashbuckling.

Snyman has a combination of physical and athletic gifts that pretty much no-one else in the club possesses. De Allende is another in that bracket, though in the backline, in that he can operate as a straight and hard-running centre or bring more subtle skills to the table. These are extras which can make all the difference come May or June.

JP Ferreira will tell you that Snyman’s latest misfortune in Wales will not change the bigger picture, nor necessitate an emergency meeting among a coaching staff that has been trying to find the tactical sweet spot for some time now.

“We as coaches have put out a plan with the squad (that is) following that plan,” said the defence coach ahead of Connacht’s URC visit to Thomond Park this Saturday. “Obviously, with his freakishness, his size, his grunt, that adds to it.

“But the way we play, the way we do things, how we want to play, how we want to defend — nothing changes. He just fits right in and whoever takes that jersey fits right in under that one plan.”

Snyman’s injury was addressed on Tuesday when the squad came together post-Scarlets to begin their latest working week.

Nobody needed to be told what a blow it was to the player and to the club, but it was clearly something that needed to be acknowledged.

It’s a development that raises questions beyond the current campaign given Snyman’s two-year deal is up next summer. He has banked less than an hour of game time with Munster but there will clearly be an appetite for the club to avail properly of his talents.

His second-row colleague Jean Kleyn said as much yesterday when alluding to the impact Snyman has managed to make off the field, and Ferreira confirmed that he will remain in Limerick with the squad for now as he rehabs, rather than go home to South Africa.

That contact will be important as the player immerses himself in the long and demanding process of regaining his fitness second time around. Whether that first experience of coming back from an ACL problem is a hindrance or a help remains to be seen.

“I think it goes both ways,” said Ferreira. “It’s difficult and gutting because it has happened again for him. So, he will be going, ‘Jeez, could I have done more?’ But on the other side, he will be going, ‘This is what I did last time around, like being involved in the squad.’

“Last time he probably felt he wasn’t so involved in the squad.

“He is feeling like he needs to be involved and he doesn’t want to go home and sit around waiting for his next rehab session.

“He will be more on board with us and that will keep him fresh and keep him up-to-date with things we are changing and evolving. I think then, obviously his personal side of it, he will train hard and get back stronger. It’s also a motivation for him to get back again.”

For Munster, there is little else they can do now but move on. It’s not certain if they will see action this week as of yet, but the return to training of Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne in the wake of their summer tour with the Lions is proof of how the show goes on.

Snyman will know that better than anyone.

“We are just carrying on with what we have to do,” said Ferreira. “We are right behind him, everyone in Munster is around him to get him sorted again, but we know what we have to do and he knows what he has to do.

“Then the squad needs to perform every Friday, Saturday or Sunday, whenever we play.

“We need to focus on that but yes, we did acknowledge him and that’s obviously on the back burner now.

“He will sort himself out mentally and obviously the medics will look after him.”

Saturday’s visit of Connacht to Thomond Park will coincide with the fifth anniversary of Anthony Foley’s passing and members of the former Munster player and coach’s family will be on hand to mark it.

Ferreira agreed that another win would make for a fitting tribute. “It’s so great that on his fifth anniversary that we’ve got crowds back and that’s going to make it special for the group, for guys that played with him and the legacy that he’s left behind. We’ll acknowledge that and we’re looking forward to the weekend.”