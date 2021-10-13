Kleyn backs Snyman to stay and show Munster his worth

Jean Kleyn is hoping that RG Snyman will stay at Munster beyond his current contract and finally avail of the opportunity to show the province's fans what they have been missing.

The giant South African second row re-ruptured an ACL against Scarlets last Sunday, just over a year after first suffering the injury early on his debut for the two-time European champions.

All told, he has played just 54 minutes for Munster now and his current deal expires next summer. The likelihood of featuring again this season is uncertain as of yet.

The average return-to-play period for athletes suffering this type of injury is between six and nine months but some can take much longer than that before making it back to competitive sport.

It’s a horrendous vista for the World Cup winner, and for the club, but Kleyn has little hesitation in expressing the hope that Snyman is given the time and space to finally display his wares for the Red Army.

“I think everyone would,” said the Ireland international ahead of Saturday’s URC game at home to Connacht.

“Excluding the fact that he hasn’t played a whole lot of rugby, he has really contributed to the team in a really big way, from a rugby standpoint, in terms of knowledge. And in a cultural standpoint in terms of his contribution to the squad and how we interact with each other.”

Snyman’s teammates and the coaching staff will do what they can to help. Assistant coach JP Ferreira said today that Snyman will want to stay involved with the squad but sidelined players tend to spend significant amounts of time away from the collective as they rehab injuries.

It makes for a long journey, and a difficult one.

“He has had an horrific last 12 months and then to top it off he plays 30 or 40 minutes of rugby and then it happens to him again,” said Kleyn. “The resilience he is showing from a mental standpoint is outstanding."

The impact of Snyman’s loss is hard to exaggerate. His signing, along with that of Damien De Allende, was hailed as a game-changer for Munster as they sought to claim some silverware after years spent losing semi-finals and finals.

Johann van Graan still has maybe another eight players on the books between the senior and academy squads that can play in the second row but none in quite the same manner as the exceptional but luckless 26-year old.

Kleyn will be one of those expected to bear a considerable amount of this redistributed weight but the extra responsibilities will transfer all the way down the line, to younger men like Thomas Ahern and Fineen Wycherley. Both started in Wales last weekend.

“It’s a testament to the depth of talent that we have in Munster that there are academy guys working their way up through the system and into the senior team, which is always good to see,” said Kleyn.

“There’s tremendous talent there and it is good to have competition. It makes us all work a bit harder. I wouldn’t say anyone is ever comfortable in their position but when you do have that little bit of pressure coming below it makes you work that little bit harder to either retain your spot or work your way back in.

“The rising tide lifts all boats. When the young lads are pushing everyone needs to up their game.”

Meanwhile, Liam O’Connor has returned to training after a neck issue and is available for selection this week while James French suffered a rib injury in training and is undergoing rehab on the issue.

Another under the care of the medical department is Jason Jenkins who suffered a thigh injury in training last week. Keynan Knox, who picked up a low-grade hip injury against the Stormers two weekends ago, is also receiving treatment.

Rowan Osborne is following graduated return-to-play protocols following a concussion while Roman Salanoa (knee) and Chris Farrell (abdomen) are continuing with their recoveries.