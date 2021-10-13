Law change permits male rugby players to wear tights

World Rugby has just amended the laws to the game to allow all players to wear tights or leggings.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 05: Aaron Smith runs through drills during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at Eden Park on August 05, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 10:29
Larry Ryan

It sounds like the kind of thing that might trigger a 'This is not soccer' lecture from Nigel Owens. 

The law change is chiefly a reaction to complaints from players about burns and cuts from playing rugby on artificial surfaces.

It's also an equality-based decision, as previously only female players were allowed to wear “cotton-blend tights or leggings, with single inside seam under their shorts and socks”.

Now that rule has been tweaked to cover all players.

In a statement, World Rugby confirmed the amendment has been implemented on “welfare and accessibility grounds”.

“With some players susceptible to abrasions on artificial surfaces, the decision gives players the option to wear tights or leggings as a preventative measure, maximising access to the game.

“World Rugby will also work with unions and registered artificial turf providers to ensure that rigorous best-practice maintenance programmes are observed that minimise the risk of abrasions, particularly in relation to brushing and watering especially in hot conditions.” 

