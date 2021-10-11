Stephen Ferris urges RG Snyman to keep focus on returning for Munster

Stephen Ferris knows better than most what it is to fight the good fight against injury.

An ankle problem finally got him in the end, the former Ulster, Ireland, and Lions flanker raging against the dying of the light for well over a year before one last comeback attempt in the spring ended with retirement shortly after. His advice to RG Snyman, whose season looks to be over after re-rupturing an ACL against Scarlets on Sunday, would be to follow the path laid by ex-Ulster forward Marcel Coetzee who suffered the same double misfortune and is back playing “reasonably” well.

That choice of phrase is particularly interesting. Not all players return from ACL problems and more again fail to hit their heights prior to the injury. Time moves on. The game with it. Ferris saw that himself seven years ago.

“When I came back back in 2014 I felt the game had changed,” he told RTÉ Radio’s ‘Game On’. “I felt it had moved on. I hadn’t played rugby in 15 months and it just felt different. I know I wasn’t feeling 100% either but the game is ever-changing, especially in the professional era.

“It is going to be tough but he seems a really positive guy and he is a players’ favourite. He scored that try against the Stormers in round two at Thomond Park and the lads were jumping all over him and patting him on the head.

“There were grins and smiles all over the place so I think he is thought of fondly down in Limerick. He can bounce back but the South Africans have played 10 international Tests without him and before you know it there is probably going to be another 10.

“He’s not really in the picture there anymore, there is someone else who comes off the conveyor belt in South Africa, so it is going to be tough. But first and foremost is getting back playing rugby for Munster and then seeing where that takes you.”

Andrew Trimble, speaking on ‘Off The Ball’ put it that Snyman was staring down a long, bleak corridor for a second time but added that the brief glimpse Munster were afforded of the second row this last few weeks could at least offer the player hope.

“From a Munster perspective, it’s worse for them in the reminder they got as to how good he is,” he said. “You could see the impact he has in that pack. You could see the try he got against the (Stormers) and how dominant he was. For him at least he knows that he got back to playing and playing well and at least there are no question marks in his head over that. But, yeah, there’s no novelty in second time around.”