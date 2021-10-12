Felipe Contepomi stresses importance of the long game for injured Harry Byrne

Felipe Contepomi is confident that Harry Byrne’s latest injury setback will prove to be nothing more than a minor setback in the out-half’s projected journey to the top.

Byrne has been remarkably unfortunate in the last year or so with a succession of seemingly minor but frustrating issues preventing him from moving forward. None more so than the back issue suffered in the warm-up away to Northampton last December.

That one cost him a first-ever European start.

The latest problem is a hip pointer injury suffered just 22 minutes into his season debut, against Zebre on Saturday. That rules him out of the upcoming visit of Scarlets to the RDS but Contepomi seems confident that it won’t trouble him much longer than that.

“In terms of his mentality he’s good,” said the Leinster assistant coach. “He’s a guy who always tries to see the positives and so on. I can imagine it’s a setback and he was so keen to get back after a very weird injury as well on the foot, and he put some great effort in to work himself back into the team.

“So it’s a personal upset probably, but he knows he needs to keep on track and get himself stronger and better and make sure he gets it right. I’m sure he’ll get more chances and possibilities, but it’s putting it in context.

“It’s not just what’s next in the next week, it’s the whole year. He’s young, he has his whole career in front of him, so he needs to get it right from the beginning in terms of physically, I mean. And he’s getting there. Hopefully he’s not that bad.”

Byrne has been tipped for great things but he is one of three men vying for minutes in the Leinster No.10 jersey this season. His older brother Ross is one of the others but it was Johnny Sexton who replaced him against the Italians: a man 14 years his elder and still going strong.

“When you are a player like Johnny, at his age, it’s about keeping fit and making sure he keeps up with the pace of the game because he has 20-year-old boys running quick and fast,” said Contepomi. “So you need to keep at that pace.

“Now, having said that, Johnny is looking like a good Bordeaux: the older he becomes, the better he is getting. He needs to keep himself and put it in perspective. He is wise enough and experienced enough to take it week-by-week.”

Meanwhile, Rory O’Loughlin is another Leinster man who needs further assessment this week after the shoulder injury suffered the round before against Dragons, while Ciaran Frawley and Scott Penny are doubts for this weekend after picking up soft tissue injuries against Zebre.

Leinster’s Lions contingent of Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan, and Robbie Henshaw are all available for selection too. That trio has been later back to training after their exploits in South Africa.