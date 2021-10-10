Two tries for Liam Coombes as much-changed Munster thrash Scarlets with

URC: Scarlets 13 Munster 43

A second-string Munster side thrashed the Scarlets in Llanelli to maintain their unbeaten start to the URC season.

Johann van Graan made 11 changes from the side who beat the Stormers last weekend, while the Scarlets brought back the majority of their British & Irish Lions contingent. But the west Walians were no match for Munster, with the Irish province superior in every aspect of play.

Munster’s forwards dominated the vast majority of the first half, and it took them a mere four minutes to score their first try with No.8 Jack O’Sullivan slicing through the Scarlets defence to touch down under the posts.

Ben Healy converted and added a penalty soon after before Sam Costelow put the hosts on the board from the kicking tee. The Scarlets gave Munster a scare when Steff Evans crossed at the corner, but television replays showed the wing was in touch.

And Munster were soon over for their second when Calvin Nash raced past Evans, before drawing his man to put Liam Coombes over, with Healy adding the extras.

Then out of nowhere, the Scarlets hit from distance. An up and under from Matt Gallagher went loose before being gathered by Costelow who raced through a gap before putting the Munster defence on the back foot with a smart cross-kick through. Scarlets full-back Johnny McNicholl won the foot race to touch down for a try which Costelow converted.

But the Scarlets defence was at sixes and sevens all afternoon, and Munster were able to find holes with ease. A terrific pass from Healy sent Nash clear with the wing acrobatically finishing at the far right-hand corner to give Munster a 22-13 lead at the interval.

Munster claimed the bonus point try five minutes into the second-half when loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman powered his way over from short-range. The Scarlets defence was a shambles with Liam Coombes and Chris Cloete scoring late tries to seal the win.

Scorers: Scarlets: Try: J McNicholl 29; Conversion: S Costelow 30; Penalties: S Costelow 17, 34. Munster: Tries: J O’Sullivan 4, L Coombes 23, 59, C Nash 37, J Loughman 45, C Cloete 62. Conversions: B Healy 5, 25, 46, 60, 63; Penalty: B Healy 11.

Scarlets: J McNicholl; T Rogers, J Davies, S Williams (J Williams 27), S Evans; S Costelow (D Jones 65), G Davies (K Hardy 56); R Evans (W Jones 45), K Owens (R Elias 45), S Lee (W John 46), A Shingler, L Ashley, B Thomson, D Davis (E Evans 45), S Kalamafoni (T Price 50).

Munster: M Gallagher; C Nash, L Coombes, D Goggin, S Daly; B Healy (J Crowley 65), N Cronin (P Paterson 66); J Loughman (J Wycherley 64), D Barron (K O’Byrne 63), S Archer (S Archer 52), T Ahern (RG Snyman 52) (J Daly 62), F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Cloete (A Kendellen 70), J O’Sullivan.

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland).

Star man: Chris Cloete (Munster).