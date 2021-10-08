Adam Byrne among host of Leinster players returning to active duty against Zebre

Two wins from their two opening URC games in the bag already and the feelgood factor around Leinster only increased today with a number of old faces making long-awaited returns to the squad for tomorrow’s game against Zebre at the RDS.

Chief among them is the selection on the wing of Adam Byrne who, because of injury, last got to wear a jersey in December of 2019. Calling the shots at out-half for the first time this season will be Harry Byrne who is now over a minor foot problem.