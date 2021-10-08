Adam Byrne among host of Leinster players returning to active duty against Zebre

Two wins from their two opening URC games in the bag already and the feelgood factor around Leinster only increased today with a number of old faces making long-awaited returns to the squad for tomorrow’s game against Zebre at the RDS.
Chief among them is the selection on the wing of Adam Byrne who, because of injury, last got to wear a jersey in December of 2019. Calling the shots at out-half for the first time this season will be Harry Byrne who is now over a minor foot problem.
Jordan Larmour is another who makes a return after injury while the centre partnership of Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne is one rich in promise. Jimmy O’Brien holds the fort at full-back.
Luke McGrath will skipper the ship from scrum-half.
Ed Byrne will make his first start of the campaign and Sean Cronin his first appearance of any stripe while ex-Crusaders tighthead Michael Ala’alatoa starts for a third week in a row - fourth when taking the pre-season game against Harlequins into account.
Ryan Baird gets to tackle a game from the start after two appearances off the bench so far while the evergreen Devin Toner is released from mothballs for what will be his 17th season wearing the blue jersey. Remarkable.
Dan Leavy’s recovery from two years of injury torment picks up with his first start in the URC while Scott Penny is another being seen for the first time this side of summer. Alongside them is the ever-dependable Rhys Ruddock.
The bench isn’t bad either. Ronan Kelleher returns to the fold for the first time after his summer duties with the British and Irish Lions while Johnny Sexton will likely wear a bib for the majority of the evening against the Italians.
Kick-off at the RDS is at 1pm.
J O’Brien; A Byrne, J Osborne, C Frawley, J Larmour, H Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, S Cronin, M Ala’alatoa; D Toner, R Baird; D Leavy, S Penny, R Ruddock.
R Kelleher, P Dooley, C Healy, R Molony, M Deegan, N McCarthy, J Sexton, R Russell.
Sam Grove-White (SRU).