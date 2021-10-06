Graham Rowntree: New signing Jason Jenkins will have to impress to earn Munster place

New signing Jason Jenkins is available to make his Munster debut in Llanelli on Sunday but forwards coach Graham Rowntree said it’s up to the big South African to convince them he’s worthy of a place in a back five which has been motoring well in their opening two games.

The versatile 6’7” forward, who was unavailable for the opening two games against the Sharks and the Stormers due to a shoulder injury, has recovered for the clash against the Scarlets but Rowntree said it’s a tough area for anyone to break into after an impressive start to the season.

"We've got some good stocks there, haven't we? Particularly young guys coming through.

"That's up to him, to impress us with his performances. He's certainly trained well, but I'm very, very pleased with the resources we've got there in the back-five of our scrum. Selection is hard, believe me. Very hard."

The former Bulls player, who was capped once for the Springboks in Rassie Erasmus’ first game in charge against Wales three years ago, joined Muntser after a spell with Toyota Verblitz in Japan and Rowntree said 25-year old Jenkins brings a lot to the squad.

“He's a big man. He plays in different positions in the back-five of the scrum, flexible, a good lineout forward. He's big, will give us some good ballast around that set-piece.

"He's got good footballing skills as well. I've been impressed with him. He's been unlucky with an injury pretty much since he's been here, he's trained well this week and we'll certainly be considering him.

"He can play both second-row and back-row, that gives us great flexibility in terms of starting and bench, there's not many positions he couldn't play in the back five of the scrum."

Rowntree said Munster will continue to manage game-time for another Springbok, RG Snyman, who scored his first try after making a second appearance in a row off the bench last weekend against the Stormers.

"He's knocking everything else down, isn't he? It wouldn't take much knocking either,” said Rowntree when asked if the World Cup winner was knocking the door down for a starting spot.

"No, he's respectful of where he is within the group at the moment. Remembering that he's not played a lot of rugby this last year, it's right that we just keep increasing his game-time."

Meanwhile, Rowntree declined to comment on whether all players in the Munster squad were fully vaccinated for Covid.

"It's not for me to say, it's not for me to comment on those things. Ask me some more rugby questions please,” he said.