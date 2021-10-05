Jack O'Donoghue: South African sides bring 'exciting, new edge' to United Rugby Championship

The four South African teams might have just managed one win in eight games between them in the United Rugby Championship, but Munster back-rower Jack O’Donoghue is confident they will add a lot to the new competition.

It’s proving a difficult start for the South Africans on their tour to Europe for the opening rounds, with the Lions’ 38-26 win over Zebre in Parma their only success to date, with the Bulls and Sharks not even picking up a bonus point so far.

But O’Donoghue, after his side picked up bonus-point wins over the Sharks and the Stormers, said the four franchises have brought a new dimension to the tournament.

“The South African teams have brought a real difference to the competition. Coming up against the Stormers and the Sharks the weekend before, they are new opposition and we haven’t faced them before,” said the 27-year-old.

“We haven’t much footage on them to know their game-plan compared to the Scarlets next week or Connacht the week after. So it certainly brings a new edge to it and it’s extremely exciting.”

The Waterford native said they had to dig deep after falling 15-0 behind to the Stormers last weekend before recovering to carve out a 34-18 bonus-point win.

“We found ourselves defending against the Stormers for the first 20 minutes of the game and it’s tough to get on the front foot when you are defending,” he told the Munster website. “We had a good chat at half-time and we came up with solutions to combat that and we came out in the second-half and we got a crucial try early on and we built momentum from there.

“We just went back to the basics. Our maul was good and that gave us go-forward ball and we got a couple of tries from it.”

The strength-in-depth at Johann van Graan’s disposal has been evident in the opening two games and being able to spring the likes of Springbok RG Snyman and Simon Zebo on Saturday night proved crucial.

“The energy that the bench brought just lifted us when we needed it around 50-60 minutes and they were the ones that helped us keep the foot on the pedal and kept us driving on and that’s what we need to finish off this block of games,” added O’Donoghue.