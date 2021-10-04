Munster await citing officer's decision on biting allegation

Munster are awaiting the decision of the citing officer to see if any action will be taken against the Stormers over a biting allegation, but Johann van Graan will be determined that the incident does not impact on their first away trip of the season when they head to Llanelli next Sunday.

Munster, top of the table with maximum points and just ahead of Ulster by virtue of having two points better scoring difference, are among just five of the 16 teams in the United Rugby Championship to have won both of their opening games.