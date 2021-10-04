Munster await citing officer's decision on biting allegation

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony told referee Andy Brace that Niall Scannell had suffered a ‘full-on bite mark’ in the incident
Munster await citing officer's decision on biting allegation

Niall Scannell was seen calling the attention of the assistant referee after he got up, while captain Peter O’Mahony told referee Andy Brace that Scannell had suffered a ‘full-on bite mark’ in the incident. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 22:04
John Fallon

Munster are awaiting the decision of the citing officer to see if any action will be taken against the Stormers over a biting allegation, but Johann van Graan will be determined that the incident does not impact on their first away trip of the season when they head to Llanelli next Sunday.

Munster, top of the table with maximum points and just ahead of Ulster by virtue of having two points better scoring difference, are among just five of the 16 teams in the United Rugby Championship to have won both of their opening games.

But after coming from 15-0 down to defeat the Stormers at the weekend, Munster head on their travels to take on a Scarlets side on Sunday who beat the Lions 36-13 at the weekend.

Munster’s preparations for that clash start with a decision awaited on allegations by Munster hooker Niall Scannell that he was bitten by a Stormers player in the build-up to Jean Kleyn’s try after 45 minutes.

Scannell was seen calling the attention of the assistant referee after he got up, while captain Peter O’Mahony told referee Andy Brace that Scannell had suffered a ‘full-on bite mark’ in the incident.

Referee Brace said that television match official Brian McNeice was unable to find evidence to back up the allegation but that the matter would be referred to the citing officer.

The citing officer has 48 hours after the match finishes to assess the evidence and medical reports and with that deadline passing on Monday night, the outcome is expected to soon be made public.

Van Graan will be keen that regardless of the outcome, that it does not impact their preparations for their first trip of the season across the Irish Sea as they bid to maintain their winning start to the campaign.

More in this section

RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-MONTPELLIER-LA ROCHELLE Top 14 Drilldown: Ronan O'Gara frustrated, Toulon still looking
Hugo Keenan offloads 3/10/2021 Max Deegan's try enough for lacklustre Leinster to hold off Dragons
Munster v DHL Stormers - United Rugby Championship URC citing officer to examine accusation as Niall Scannell shows 'full-on bite mark'
#Munster Rugby
Munster await citing officer's decision on biting allegation

Claire Nicholson: 'It would be a regular occurrence to have a few babies on the sideline'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up