Munster await citing officer's decision on biting allegation

Munster are awaiting the decision of the citing officer to see if any action will be taken against the Stormers over a biting allegation, but Johann van Graan will be determined that the incident does not impact on their first away trip of the season when they head to Llanelli next Sunday.
Munster, top of the table with maximum points and just ahead of Ulster by virtue of having two points better scoring difference, are among just five of the 16 teams in the United Rugby Championship to have won both of their opening games.
But after coming from 15-0 down to defeat the Stormers at the weekend, Munster head on their travels to take on a Scarlets side on Sunday who beat the Lions 36-13 at the weekend.
Munster’s preparations for that clash start with a decision awaited on allegations by Munster hooker Niall Scannell that he was bitten by a Stormers player in the build-up to Jean Kleyn’s try after 45 minutes.
Scannell was seen calling the attention of the assistant referee after he got up, while captain Peter O’Mahony told referee Andy Brace that Scannell had suffered a ‘full-on bite mark’ in the incident.
Referee Brace said that television match official Brian McNeice was unable to find evidence to back up the allegation but that the matter would be referred to the citing officer.
The citing officer has 48 hours after the match finishes to assess the evidence and medical reports and with that deadline passing on Monday night, the outcome is expected to soon be made public.
Van Graan will be keen that regardless of the outcome, that it does not impact their preparations for their first trip of the season across the Irish Sea as they bid to maintain their winning start to the campaign.