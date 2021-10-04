URC citing officer to examine accusation as Niall Scannell shows 'full-on bite mark'

Johann van Graan will keep rotating his squad when Munster go on the road for the first time this season with a trip to Scarlets in Wales this Sunday.

Munster made it two home wins from two in the new United Rugby Championship on Saturday as they defeated the Stormers 34-18 at Thomond Park, a win marred by an allegation from hooker Niall Scannell that he was bitten by a player from the Cape Town side.

The claim was backed by captain Peter O’Mahony who told referee Andrew Brace that Scannell had sustained a “full-on bite mark” in an incident as the home side scored its second try early in the second half.

Brace reviewed video footage but saw no evidence of the allegation and told O’Mahony: "I understand your frustrations, but there's nothing in the footage... if there's anything there, my citing officer will deal with it."

Head coach van Graan said post-match that Scannell would be sent for a medical examination when asked about O’Mahony’s request to Brace about the possible leg bite, van Graan said: "Niall reported that to Pete on the pitch, the referee had a look at it, they couldn't see any evidence of it, but we'll go through the right channels.”

Scannell continued to play after the incident and scored Munster’s third try, finishing a driving maul in the 50th minute before he was replaced on 69 minutes and does not appear to be a doubt for Sunday’s visit to Llanelli.

Van Graan will continue to give game time to as many squad members as is prudent in the opening weeks of the campaign having made four changes to the starting XV for the Stormers game following the opening-round win over Sharks and introducing two new fresh faces off the bench.

“We will keep rotating our squad, in some games we will rotate more than others. Obviously we have an eight-day turnaround to the Scarlets, we play them on the Sunday before a short turnaround for Connacht. We will look at our resources and plan carefully for those two games.

"In terms of our squad rotation, I back our squad and I am certainly going to keep rotating them through the weeks.”