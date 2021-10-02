Gallagher Premiership: Leicester, Newcastle, Northampton all snatch late wins on day of drama

Leicester maintained their lead at the top of the Premiership with a dramatic 13-12 stoppage-time victory over Saracens having been outplayed for most of the match.

Sarries led from the eighth minute and thought they had won when home centre Guy Porter was tackled into touch just after the countdown clock had reached zero.

As Saracens celebrated, referee Christophe Ridley asked for a check on the challenge on Porter by Saracens scrum-half Aled Davies. He ruled that the forward had made the tackle off his feet and awarded Leicester a penalty which they kicked to touch five metres out.

The Tigers drove the line out and were almost at the Saracens line when the maul collapsed and the referee awarded a penalty try. He identified Billy Vunipola as the culprit, showing the No 8 a yellow card.

Leicester Tigers score a penalty try to win the game. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

The visitors looked on in disbelief and Owen Farrell, who had been replaced 12 minutes from time, led the protests, to no avail.

Farrell’s four penalties, on an afternoon when 31 were awarded, looked to have given Saracens their second victory in two matches since returning from the Championship.

Meanwhile, Dan Biggar kicked Northampton to their third win from as many Gallagher Premiership games this season as they edged to a 23-21 victory against London Irish.

Biggar, making his first appearance since playing for the British and Irish Lions during the summer, landed a penalty with six minutes to go and the Saints held on.

Elsewhere, A breathtaking last-gasp try from Callum Chick gave 14-man Newcastle a dramatic 18-14 win over Wasps at Kingston Park.

In front of a bumper crowd, the game looked to have turned on its head when Tom Penny was sent off for striking former Leinster man, Wasps centre Jimmy Gopperth in the second half.

Also on Saturday, Adam Hastings scored 16 points as Gloucester secured their first league win of the season with a 31-23 victory at Sixways over Worcester, who saw captain Ted Hill sent off.

On Friday, Bristol were 25-20 winners over Bath.

The third round concludes with Sunday's clash between Sale and Exeter (AJ Bell Stadium, 3pm).