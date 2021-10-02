Early-season woes for Ronan O'Gara and La Rochelle after fourth defeat in five

Twenty-one points from the boot of Paolo Garbisi helped Montpellier to a 21-11 win
Early-season woes for Ronan O'Gara and La Rochelle after fourth defeat in five

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Picture: Getty Images

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 16:14

Montpellier 21 La Rochelle 11

Twenty-one points from the boot of Paolo Garbisi saw Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle fall to their fourth defeat in the young Top 14 season in France, succumbing to a 21-11 defeat to Montpellier.

A late try from Jules Favre, which went unconverted, gave the visitors late hope of a losing bonus point but they couldn't get within seven points as Montpellier earned a second win over the campaign.

Elsewhere, Pau and Brive continued their good starts to the Top 14, earning wins over Stade Francais and Perpignan respectively.

In the fourth afternoon game, Bordeaux Begles were 20-15 winners over Lyon.

MONTPELLIER: A. Bouthier, A. Vincent (J. Tisseron, 20), G. Doumayrou, J. Serfontein, V. Rattez, P. Garbisi, M. Doan; G. Fichten (E. Forletta, 50), J. Maurouard, T. Lamositele (M. Haouas, 50), F. Verhaeghe, B. Chalureau (N. Janse Van Rensburg, 55), F. Ouedraogo (Y. Camara 55), A. Bécognée, Z. Mercer.

LA ROCHELLE: B. Dulin, J. Favre,R. Buliruarua, L. Botia (J. Danty, 59), R. Rhule, T. Kerr-Barlow (J. Le Bail, 70), P. Popelin (D. Leyds, 59); R. Wardi (D. Priso, 54) P. Bourgarit, U. Atonio (G. Papidze, 54), R. Sazy (T. Lavault, 57), R. Picquette, R. Bourdeau, K. Gourdon, G. Alldritt.

