Damian de Allende on the scoresheet as South Africa beat New Zealand in dramatic clash

South Africa 31 New Zealand 29

Damian de Allende got on the scoresheet as South Africa claimed a dramatic victory over New Zealand in a thrilling Rugby Championship clash in Queensland.

Elton Jantjies held his nerve with a tap-over penalty with the clock in the red as the world champion Springboks stunned the All Blacks.

De Allende and Makazole Mapimpi scored tries in the win as South Africa, trailing 20-14 at half-time, ended a heart-stopping final five minutes, where the lead changed hands four times, secured the win.

Elton Jantjies and Barrett traded penalties to leave South Africa 25-23 in front heading into the final 15 minutes.

Jordie Barrett looked to have won it for New Zealand with a penalty five minutes from time, only for Jantjies to convert a drop-kick.

But there was still more drama, with New Zealand earning another penalty that Barrett nailed — before Jantjies’ last-gasp winner.

It was sweet revenge for the Springboks after a bitter last-gasp 19-17 defeat to New Zealand a week ago, which came on the back of two successive losses to Australia.