The research changing how concussion is viewed - and treated 

To listen to clinical neuropsychologist Michael “Micky” Collins speak optimistically about outcomes for concussion patients feels counter-intuitive given the flurry of headlines on the issue in recent months.

Concussions in sport are, after all, enough to give any parent pause for thought on the weekly drive to their child’s training session or match. Still fresh in the mind may be the stories of former rugby professionals such as Steve Thompson, Alix Popham and six others, each of whom was under the age of 45 when they were diagnosed with early-onset dementia and are now part of a legal action for negligence against World Rugby and their respective national governing bodies in England and Wales.

Or the petition delivered to Downing Street on Thursday by John Stiles, the son of the late World Cup winner Nobby Stiles, and others calling for an independent regulator to urgently address the risk to footballers of devastating brain disease. Stiles senior died last year aged 78, his post-mortem revealing he had been suffering with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a type of dementia associated with head impacts.

This brain injury crisis could prove existential for some sports if such legal cases as rugby authorities are facing go the way they went against the NFL in 2014 when a concussion class action on behalf of more than 4,500 former American footballers reached a $765m (€660m) settlement.

Yet while sports are rightly held to account, Micky Collins PhD, the clinical and executive director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Sports Medicine Concussion Program offers a scenario in which his patients in the UPMC Concussion Network, including its seven clinics in Ireland, are successfully being treated for their symptoms, and that the current protocols in use by the GAA and IRFU are fit for purpose and getting better.

“There’s very few patients that leave our clinic that don’t feel really good by the time they’ve done our treatment and they’re not having symptoms,” Collins told the Irish Examiner this week.

“We see patients that play in the NFL that are having problems and they come into our clinic and they’re unaware there are treatments and we treat the problems and they get better and they don’t have any problems.

“So there are treatments available for these players that have issues of concussions. There are definite ways of improving their care and improving their outcomes.

“That’s the story that needs to be told. When you create a lot of doom and gloom and patients don’t think there’s hope you’re going to see a lot of really bad outcomes. The reality is that we’ve really improved our treatments of the problems that are seen after concussion and that’s the story I think should be told.

“It’s all about getting evidence out there and supporting concussion care and treatment of concussions and we’re pretty excited about what’s going on over in Ireland.

“There’s some really good stuff happening and we’re going to get the right information out there soon and it’s not going to be doom and gloom. It’s going to be that this is a treatable injury and that’s the way I feel about it.”

Clinical neuropsychologist Michael Collins says getting patients that are having concussion symptoms out of play is going to improve outcomes significantly.

Collins is talking from Pittsburgh after a day of seeing patients and ahead of his weekly case conferences with his clinicians in Ireland, including the Ballina-based Sean Moffatt, who is UPMC Concussion Network clinical lead, the current Mayo senior football team doctor and chairman of the Gaelic Athletic Medical Association; Niamh Lynch at the Bons Secours in Cork and Enda Devitt (Galway GAA and Connacht Rugby).

UPMC, in partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland has also this week appointed Cork-born and educated neurosurgeon Dr Philip O’Halloran as the recipient of the Rooney Concussion Fellowship, established in honour of the late US Ambassador to Ireland and Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney.

For Collins it is another exciting development of treatment for concussion in Ireland.

“Our clinics are growing there and our clinicians are extremely well trained, they implement our model, it’s all about targeting the problems that exist and treating those problems and getting patients back to play safely and the clinical aspect of our programme is working wonderfully.

“Now we need to have someone that puts together our research registry and really puts together data so we can advance knowledge, not only in terms of how we care for the injury but more specifically how we care for Ireland and having a very Ireland-specific database where we can answer very important research questions about this injury is what Philip will be doing.

“As a neurosurgeon he’s obviously very skilled as a clinician. He’ll be coming over to Pittsburgh in the next month and he’ll spend a considerable amount of time here with me, learning our clinical model and then going back to Ireland and putting together this research programme to allow us to address really critical questions about this injury, in Ireland specifically and that has not been done before.

“So we’re going to have a very exciting, country-wide ability to collect data, put it together and really start answering some important questions.”

Research, in Collins’ opinion, is key to advancing the treatment of concussion.

“It is the absolute, critical piece to this because we can’t have treatments that don’t have evidence behind them for their use. We’ve based our model on research and we will continue to do so.

“Science takes longer than what people want but that’s the reality of it. It takes a while to do these research studies and right now we’re doing all these randomised controlled trials looking at our treatments. We just published the first randomised controlled trial looking at vestibular therapies, for example, for controlling concussion and we found it to be very effective.

“So you need well done, well controlled scientific research to get the right, accurate information out there and the field is moving in that direction but it just takes time and having Philip O’Halloran as part of our programme and being over there, you wait and see what that does in five or 10 years in terms of the studies that we’ll have to show what’s happening in Ireland and what are our treatments doing. That’s the really exciting part of it.”

More immediately, though, Collins sees great strides being made in Ireland to avoid the sort of cardinal sins that lead to poor outcomes for concussion patients, sins he described as: “Not getting treated. Not being seen by a specialist that knows how to treat these problems. Being shut down completely after a concussion, like (being put into) dark rooms. These are things we know lead to poor outcomes from concussions.

“We need active, targeted treatments and that’s what we’ve created through the UPMC Concussion Network. I want to underscore the word ‘active’. Rest is not the way we approach this injury. We actually use active rehabilitation for it.

“If you apply these treatments early we know the outcomes are better. If we get patients off the pitch that are having a concussion the outcomes are better. If you give them targeted, active rehabilitation the outcomes are better. Boy, that doom and gloom becomes a lot less hysterical doesn’t it?”

An early intervention is crucial, he contends, which is why when asked about the current in-game head injury assessments in Irish sports, the speed of removals from the pitch and the post-game treatment protocols, Collins offers published UPMC research that athletes who play for 15 minutes beyond the point of having symptoms took on average around 25 to 28 days longer to recover than the cohort of player who were removed from play immediately symptoms were identified.

“So we know from an evidence-based, well-controlled scientific study that getting patients that are having concussion symptoms out of play is going to improve outcomes significantly.

“Now I happen to think the GAA and the IRFU are really evolving their knowledge to understand how to look at this injury. We’ve developed a tool called the VOMS, vestibular ocular motor screening. We know that vestibular and ocular functions are very commonly affected by concussion and we’ve now created a screening tool that’s a five to 10-minute exam that we’ve now shown through our research is a highly sensitive tool at identifying patients that are having issues following a concussion.

“We’ve trained the GAA, many of the clinicians of the GAA, and all our clinicians in the UPMC Concussion Network are trained how to use that tool. We’re going to be coming back over to Ireland, hopefully in December, when a lot of training will be done and we’ll have meetings with a lot of different places including the IRFU and the GAA.

“Knowing how to use that VOMS exam, interpret the exam and what to look for with the exam is really critical. So these tools are becoming available and you have to understand these tools weren’t necessarily available in the recent past. Our knowledge is evolving and we’ve been working with the GAA for several years now and the IRFU is also very excited to learn more and they’re doing a great job.

“This is not an easy injury to evaluate, it’s tricky, but the knowledge is increasing and we’re really refining our understanding of all this and the receptivity to this data and information is encouraging.

“That data is what we’re coming over to present so these tools are either being implemented or will be implemented and it’s exciting. This is getting to the level that it needs to get to and progress is being made so yes, I am confident that you’re seeing really good care of these injuries happen and it’s only going to get better as we continue collaborating, as we continue to research and as we continue to work together to advance our knowledge.

“Now these relationships are forming, it’s only going to get better from this point.”