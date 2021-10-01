Munster team news: Keith Earls in as Van Graan makes four changes for Stormers visit

Keith Earls will make his first appearance of the new season, starting at outside centre when Munster welcome the Stormers to Thomond Park on Saturday evening for the second round of the United Rugby Championship.

Earls, who will celebrate his 34th birthday on Saturday, is one of four changes made by head coach Johann van Graan following the opening-weekend 42-17 home win over the Sharks.

He replaces Dan Goggin having been given the time off by Ireland boss Andy Farrell instead of playing the summer Tests against Japan and the USA as Munster manage their options at 13 in the absence of Chris Farrell due to an abdominal injury. Rory Scannell continues at inside centre alongside Earls, whose last start at outside centre was in January 2018.

Simon Zebo, whose two tries on his first game back from a three-season stint at Racing 92 helped his province to a bonus-point win last Saturday, moves to the bench with his place on the left wing given to fellow Ireland international Shane Daly while on the right wing Calvin Nash replaces Andrew Conway as van Graan seeks to give game time to as many players as possible in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Mike Haley at full-back and half-backs Craig Casey and Joey Carbery continue in their roles for a second week with the other change from the Sharks win coming in the front row of the pack where Keynan Knox starts at tighthead prop.

Zebo, poised to make his 100th league appearance for Munster, is part of a replacement line-up that has reverted to five forwards and three backs with Rowan Osborne and Ben Healy providing half-back bench cover. It also includes fit-again Springbok lock RG Snyman, who made his comeback from long-term injury off the bench last Saturday, while tighthead Stephen Archer and back-rower Jack O’Sullivan could make their first appearances of the season off the bench.

Stormers head coach John Dobson has made six changes to his starting line-up from the one which lost 22-18 to Benetton in Treviso last weekend with loosehead prop Brok Harris making his return debut for the Cape Town outfit after seven years at the Dragons.

Lock Adre Smith and scrum-half Stefan Ungerer will make their URC debuts while Nama Xaba starts at openside flanker in place of the injured Deon Fourie having led the league in round one for turnovers won with his four off the bench in Italy.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, K Earls, R Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, K Knox; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony - captain, J O’Donoghue, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Loughman, S Archer, RG Snyman, J O’Sullivan, R Osborne, B Healy, S Zebo.

STORMERS: W Gelant; S Petersen, R Nel, D du Plessis, L Zas; M Libbok, S Ungerer; B Harris, S Ntubeni, N Fouche; A Smith, S Moerat - captain; N Xaba, W Engelbrecht, E Roos.

Replacements: A-H Venter, L Lyons, S Sandi, E van Rhyn, M Theunissen, G Masimla, T Swiel, R Pretorius.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).

ULSTER (v Zebre): W Addison, C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy, B Burns, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, M Kearney, M Rea, N Timoney, D McCann.