'It's a great environment': Stephen Larkham wants to stay at Munster beyond current contract

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham has pledged his desire to sign a new contract with the province and he says the rest of the coaching staff are of the same mind.

Munster’s senior coaching staff led by head coach Johann van Graan are all out of contract at the end of the current season next summer with Larkham having arrived in Limerick in pre-season 2019. Forwards coach Graham Rowntree followed in last October of that year while defence coach JP Ferreira was van Graan’s first coaching appointment after succeeding Rassie Erasmus in the Munster hot seat in November 2017, his fellow South African joining the following month.

While van Graan preferred not to discuss his contract situation when reports that renewals were on the table last week, former Australian World Cup winner Larkham was less equivocal on Tuesday when he faced the media ahead of Munster’s United Rugby Championship round two home clash with the Stormers this Saturday evening at Thomond Park.

Asked he wanted to stay beyond his current deal, Larkham replied: “Of course, we all do.

"It's a great environment here at the moment. We certainly feel like things are building in the right direction, we had a really good year last year and we want that to continue.

"We've got a really good cohesion as a coaching group at the moment, we're really enjoying it and from a playing perspective it's really our third year together now as a larger group, so yeah, the environment's great at the moment."

The feelgood factor currently coursing through Munster veins at their High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick received a further shot in the arm following last Saturday’s electric start to the inaugural URC campaign when South African franchise the Sharks were hammered 42-17. Leading try scorer Simon Zebo opened his account on his home debut having re-signed from Racing 92 in the summer and Springbok lock RG Snyman came off the bench for only his second appearance in 13 months following a serious knee injury sustained on his debut in August 2020.

Zebo scored the first and sixth tries against the Sharks to the delight of supporters returning to Thomond Park for the first time in 19 months and Larkham was asked about the Cork-born wing/full-back’s bid to regain a place in the Ireland Test set-up, which he had foregone with his move to France in 2018.

“A good start for him, I think,” Larkham said. “He is doing everything we need him to do for this team at the moment and I think the focus will still be on that.

“There is a long way to go between now and that Test window and he'll be solely focused on trying to be as connected with these players as possible.” Munster on Tuesday reported no fresh injury concerns following the bonus-point win over the Sharks while also announcing returns to training after injury for back-rower John Hodnett and hooker Kevin O’Byrne.

Hodnett has been sidelined since last November with an Achilles’ tendon injury with O’Byrne missing the start of the season due to a leg injury.

Munster will continue without British & Irish Lions duo Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray for the foreseeable future as they continue their delayed pre-seasons while James French (concussion), Liam O’Connor (neck), Roman Salanoa (knee), Chris Farrell (abdomen), and new signing Jason Jenkins (shoulder) are all unavailable through injury this weekend.