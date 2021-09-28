Harry Byrne returns to Leinster training ahead of Dragons clash

Byrne will return to team training this week after recovering from a foot injury.
Harry Byrne returns to Leinster training ahead of Dragons clash

Harry Byrne. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 14:24

Ireland internationals Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose and Harry Byrne are all in line to feature for Leinster in the URC clash with the Dragons on Sunday.

Porter and Ringrose came through the province's opening league game against the Bulls and are training this week despite injury concerns.

Byrne will also return to team training this week after recovering from a foot injury.

Caelan Doris was withdrawn in the first half against Vodacom Bulls with a calf injury and will be further assessed this week ahead of the trip to Dragons.

Jordan Larmour (groin) and Tommy O'Brien (hamstring) will look to increase their workload this week as they return from their respective injuries.

Josh Murphy (calf), Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring) and Jack Dunne (ankle) remain on the injured list.

Simon Broughton 'a critical appointment' for Leinster Acadamy, Leo Cullen says
Claire Molloy, two-time Six Nations champion, retires from Ireland duty after 74 caps
Munster to welcome up to 19,200 fans at Thomond Park with increase to 75% capacity
