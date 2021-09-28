Simon Broughton 'a critical appointment' for Leinster Acadamy, Leo Cullen says

Simon Broughton has been named as the Acadamy Manager for Leinster Rugby, the province and IRFU have jointly announced.

New Zealand born coach Broughton has led the rugby programme at Leinster’s Ken Wall Centre of Excellence in Donnybrook since it opened in 2019. He has been an Elite Player Development Officer at Leinster since 2016 but has coached Leinster representative sides for over 15 years.

He represented the province in a 2000 inter-pro clash against Munster, lining out alongside the likes of Gordan D'Arcy and Shane Horgan.

Head coach Leo Cullen praised the move, saying it was important to keep the production line of players coming though the ranks.

Fifteen Acadamy graduates make their senior debut for Leinster last year, Cullen pointed out.

“This is a critical appointment for Leinster Rugby and in particular the continuing development of our player pathway model. Simon will add considerably to the body of work already delivered in the past by Noel (McNamara), Peter (Smyth), Girvan (Dempsey) and Collie (McEntee).

“Simon has a wealth of experience in his own playing capacity and over the last number of years with age grade and development sides but more than that he understands from his work over the last few years the value we place on the player pathway in Leinster Rugby."

Said Broughton: "I’m excited at the opportunity to work with a great group of people, to support Leo (Cullen), the senior coaching team and I’m committed to enhancing our Academy players development both individually and collectively as they aspire to contribute to the culture and values of the team.

"I also look forward to strengthening our relationships within our community and collaborating with our rugby department to create quality environments within our clubs and schools."